EA is bringing the strategy-RPG Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes over from mobile to the PC space.

Originally released in 2015 for phones and iPad, the PC port will stay free-to-play like its mobile equivalent. Along with cross-save, EA Capital Games further told Game Informer it'll be made "in lockstep and release updates" simultaneously with the mobile version.

Bringing Galaxy of Heroes reaffirms its relationship with the franchise. With its 10-year anniversary in 2025, this also gives some extra life to the free-to-play game, particularly on the revenue end.

Galaxy of Heroes has been incredibly popular in the near-decade since its release. While EA didn't mention its perfomance during the 2023-2024 fiscal year, it logged 100 million players in late 2021.

The game was one of the first titles made under EA's 10-year exclusivity deal, and is still being updated with characters and from more recent franchise media like The Bad Batch and Respawn's Star Wars Jedi games.

In late February, EA canceled Respawn's unannounced Star Wars shooter as part of a move away from licensed IP and refocus on series it owns, like Mass Effect and Apex Legends.

Even so, it remains partly committed to Star Wars and Marvel. With the former, it's continuing the Jedi series with a third entry, and Bit Reactor's unannounced strategy game remains in development.