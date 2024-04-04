Sponsored By

Making the Force jump to PC.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

April 4, 2024

1 Min Read
Playable heroes and villains in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes.
Image via EA.

At a Glance

  • Bringing the revenue-generating juggernaut to PC gives the game new life...and possibly expanded revenue for EA.

EA is bringing the strategy-RPG Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes over from mobile to the PC space.

Originally released in 2015 for phones and iPad, the PC port will stay free-to-play like its mobile equivalent. Along with cross-save, EA Capital Games further told Game Informer it'll be made "in lockstep and release updates" simultaneously with the mobile version.

Bringing Galaxy of Heroes reaffirms its relationship with the franchise. With its 10-year anniversary in 2025, this also gives some extra life to the free-to-play game, particularly on the revenue end.

Galaxy of Heroes has been incredibly popular in the near-decade since its release. While EA didn't mention its perfomance during the 2023-2024 fiscal year, it logged 100 million players in late 2021.

The game was one of the first titles made under EA's 10-year exclusivity deal, and is still being updated with characters and from more recent franchise media like The Bad Batch and Respawn's Star Wars Jedi games.

In late February, EA canceled Respawn's unannounced Star Wars shooter as part of a move away from licensed IP and refocus on series it owns, like Mass Effect and Apex Legends.

Even so, it remains partly committed to Star Wars and Marvel. With the former, it's continuing the Jedi series with a third entry, and Bit Reactor's unannounced strategy game remains in development.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Photograph of the Ubisoft offices.
Business
Ubisoft appoints publishing VP Brenda Panagrossi as general manager for US marketUbisoft appoints publishing VP Brenda Panagrossi as general manager for US market
byJustin Carter
Apr 4, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for Company of Heroes 3.
Business
Relic cuts 41 jobs after recent independence from SegaRelic cuts 41 jobs after recent independence from Sega
byJustin Carter
Apr 4, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Zelda holds the Master Sword.
Audio
Did you know Tears of the Kingdom has 'a physics engine for sound'?Did you know Tears of the Kingdom has 'a physics engine for sound'?
byBryant Francis
Apr 4, 2024
12 Min Read
The Vlambeer logo on a black background
Business
Vlambeer co-founder Jan Willem Nijman becomes sole owner of indie studioVlambeer co-founder Jan Willem Nijman becomes sole owner of indie studio
byChris Kerr
Apr 4, 2024
2 Min Read
A screenshot from Hellblade 2 featuring protagonist Senua
Business
Ninja Theory co-founder Tameem Antoniades has left the Xbox studioNinja Theory co-founder Tameem Antoniades has left the Xbox studio
byChris Kerr
Apr 4, 2024
1 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
Making sure my child does not spend too much time playing video games
Making sure my child does not spend too much time playing video games

Mar 29, 2024

Business
Resilience and innovation on display as the games industry looks to bounce back at GDC 2024
Resilience and innovation on display as the games industry looks to bounce back at GDC 2024

Mar 28, 2024

Design
10+ years making games from Mexico
10+ years making games from Mexico

Mar 26, 2024