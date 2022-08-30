Nintendo announces Dragalia Lost will shut down in November

Nintendo has announced that servers for Cygames' Dragalia Lost will shut down on November 30. The mobile game's shutdown was announced in March, though at the time, its end date wasn't disclosed.

Dragalia Lost released on iOS and Android in 2018, and was the first Nintendo title to be made specifically for mobile devices. Its main campaign recently concluded back in July. In late March, the game received its the final content drop with a new set of adventurers.



"We would like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has played the game since service began," wrote Nintendo on the Dragalia Lost website. Attempting to access the game after November 30 will result in an "end of service" notification.



In preparation for the game's end, Nintendo revealed that the premium in-game currency diamantium can no longer be purchased. At the end of October, in-game upgrade packs that can be bought with the currency will cease to be available. However, players will be able to spend their diamantium on summoning and other gameplay mechanics until November 30.

