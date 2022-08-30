informa
/
/
Business
1 min read
News

Nintendo announces Dragalia Lost will shut down in November

Nintendo's announced a definitive end date for its mobile RPG Dragalia Lost, and is slowly beginning the process of sunsetting it.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
August 30, 2022
Key art for Nintendo and Cygames' mobile RPG, Dragalia Lost.

Nintendo has announced that servers for Cygames' Dragalia Lost will shut down on November 30. The mobile game's shutdown was announced in March, though at the time, its end date wasn't disclosed. 

Dragalia Lost released on iOS and Android in 2018, and was the first Nintendo title to be made specifically for mobile devices. Its main campaign recently concluded back in July. In late March, the game received its the final content drop with a new set of adventurers. 

"We would like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has played the game since service began," wrote Nintendo on the Dragalia Lost website. Attempting to access the game after November 30 will result in an "end of service" notification. 

In preparation for the game's end, Nintendo revealed that the premium in-game currency diamantium can no longer be purchased. At the end of October, in-game upgrade packs that can be bought with the currency will cease to be available. However, players will be able to spend their diamantium on summoning and other gameplay mechanics until November 30. 

Mobile

Latest Jobs

Manticore Games

San Mateo, California
8.23.22
Senior Software Engineer - Mobile

Sony PlayStation

San Diego, California
6.23.22
Sr. Online Programmer

The Walt Disney Company

Glendale, California
8.1.22
Associate Marketing Manager - Walt Disney Games

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
8.26.22
Accessibility Design Researcher
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more