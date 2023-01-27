informa
Square Enix's Dragon Quest mobile game will shut down in April

Every quest has an end.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
January 27, 2023
Screenshot from Square Enix's Dragon Quest Dai: A Hero's Bonds.
Taken from Square Enix's YouTube account.

Square Enix announced the end to its mobile game Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero's Bonds. On April 26, the title will permanently shut down, over two years after its release. 

The iOS and Android game released in 2021 as an action-RPG from Japanese mobile developer DeNA, and one of three games based on a manga spinning off from the publisher's beloved JRPG series. For Square Enix, the game's shutdown marks the end to another one of Square Enix's mobile endeavors.

"Following discussions on the challenges and practicalities of delivering this same standard in the future, we have made the very difficult decision to end the service," wrote Square Enix. "We would like to offer our sincere thanks to all our players for your comments and support up until now."

Sales of the game's various in-game currencies have already been discontinued. On January 29, renewals of automatic gold passes will be disabled, though Square warned that players subscriptions may be renewed before the automatic process is turned off. The game will continue its narrative content rollout before April. 

The news of A Hero's Bonds end comes nearly a full month before the intended end of its live service PlayStation game, Babylon's Fall

