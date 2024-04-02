Square Enix has added five new members to its executive officer ranks that help dictate the company's direction and the games it makes.

Among those inducted are Naoki Hamaguchi, who directed Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Tomoya Asano, producer on the Octopath Traveler games, was also promoted.

Rounding out the inductees are Diofield Chronicle producer Takamasa Shiba, Foamstars general manager Takeshi Nozue, and Takayuki Hamada.

Hamaguchi was previously highlighted for his first time as a solo director for Rebirth. Since working on VFX for Final Fantasy XII, he's brushed shoulders with much of the franchise's key staff, including Yoshinori Kitase and Tetsuya Nomura.

With Nomura having chosen to serve as creative director on the remake trilogy, Hamaguchi has taken the reigns on both Rebirth and its eventual follow-up.

Asano has similarly had a sizable tenure at Square Enix. Through Team Asano, he's produced and concepted some of the developer's modest hits like the Bravely games, Triangle Strategy, and 2022's Live A Live remake.

Square Enix leadership

The full list of executives officers (as spotted by Gematsu) can be seen below, with the newest members bolded and underlined.