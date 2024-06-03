Sony adds PC support to PSVR2 in August with $60 adapter

Over a year after launch, the PlayStation VR2 is finally getting PC support. Sony's releasing an adapter on August 7 that players can use to buy and play Steam games (like Fallout 4 VR or Half-Life Alyx) using the VR device.

Along with the $60 adapter, players will need a separate DisplayPort cable compatible with DisplayPort 1.4, plus a Steam account and PC that meets Sony's minimum requirements.

Because the PSVR2 was tailor made for the PlayStation 5, Sony noted key features will be absent on PC, like headset and haptic feedback and eye tracking. But other "high-fidelity and sensory immersion features" made the cut, such as finger touch detection and see-through view.

The PSVR2's PC support was first reported back in February, with Sony saying it was testing ways for players to bolster their VR libraries. Steam's VR catalog is much larger, which matters since there's no backwards compatibility with its predecessor's games.

While Sony bragged the PSVR2 outsold the original PSVR in a month and a half, the device has still had its stumbles. In March, there was a reported overstock of old headsets that Sony held off on making new ones until it could sell the stock it already had.

Last week, PlayStation co-CEO Herman Hulst talked about using PC ports of PlayStation 5 games to drive players to buying consoles. That strategy may be a bit rocky, but it could maybe get VR players to grab a PSVR2 headset.

But that may further depend on whether or not Sony is willing to slice the headset's asking price down from $549, and for longer than two weeks.