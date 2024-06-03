Sponsored By

Sony adds PC support to PSVR2 in August with $60 adapter

PlayStation's newest VR headset can finally be used to play non-PS games, but the transition will lead to some compromises.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

June 3, 2024

1 Min Read
Screenshot of the PlayStation VR 2 headset.
Image via PlayStation.

Over a year after launch, the PlayStation VR2 is finally getting PC support. Sony's releasing an adapter on August 7 that players can use to buy and play Steam games (like Fallout 4 VR or Half-Life Alyx) using the VR device.

Along with the $60 adapter, players will need a separate DisplayPort cable compatible with DisplayPort 1.4, plus a Steam account and PC that meets Sony's minimum requirements.

Because the PSVR2 was tailor made for the PlayStation 5, Sony noted key features will be absent on PC, like headset and haptic feedback and eye tracking. But other "high-fidelity and sensory immersion features" made the cut, such as finger touch detection and see-through view.

The PSVR2's PC support was first reported back in February, with Sony saying it was testing ways for players to bolster their VR libraries. Steam's VR catalog is much larger, which matters since there's no backwards compatibility with its predecessor's games.

While Sony bragged the PSVR2 outsold the original PSVR in a month and a half, the device has still had its stumbles. In March, there was a reported overstock of old headsets that Sony held off on making new ones until it could sell the stock it already had.

Last week, PlayStation co-CEO Herman Hulst talked about using PC ports of PlayStation 5 games to drive players to buying consoles. That strategy may be a bit rocky, but it could maybe get VR players to grab a PSVR2 headset.

But that may further depend on whether or not Sony is willing to slice the headset's asking price down from $549, and for longer than two weeks.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot of the player characters in Content Warning.
Business
Content Warning sells 2.2 million copies, nets 8.8M players in two monthsContent Warning sells 2.2 million copies, nets 8.8M players in two months
byJustin Carter
Jun 3, 2024
1 Min Read
The Prince in key art for Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake.
Business
Ubisoft Toronto will co-develop Prince of Persia: Sands of Time's remakeUbisoft Toronto will co-develop Prince of Persia: Sands of Time's remake
byJustin Carter
Jun 3, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Why Arctic Eggs are a dish best served coldWhy Arctic Eggs are a dish best served cold
byJoel Couture
Jun 3, 2024
13 Min Read
thumbnail
Art
Deep Dive: How the animation of Little Kitty, Big City rejects realism to achieve authenticityDeep Dive: How the animation of Little Kitty, Big City rejects realism to achieve authenticity
byMicah Breitweiser
May 30, 2024
11 Min Read
A player-made boat paddles through the ocean in Besiege.
PC
Besiege developers say DLC model made extensive water physics possibleBesiege developers say DLC model made extensive water physics possible
byBryant Francis
May 28, 2024
4 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Key art from Against the Storm. A Beaver person and a lizard person look up at an ominous face in the clouds.
Design
Strategy games like Against the Storm let us think about the bigger picture of cooking
Strategy games like Against the Storm let us think about the bigger picture of cooking

Jun 3, 2024

The main character of Dead Space, posing in front of dangers
Design
The good within: Designing a memorable horror game protagonist
The good within: Designing a memorable horror game protagonist

May 30, 2024

a view of city buildings at night
Programming
Populating the city-builder of the future: A Deep dive into character diversity in Cities: Skylines II
Populating the city-builder of the future: A Deep dive into character diversity in Cities: Skylines II

May 29, 2024

Latest Podcasts
See all

Game Developer Essentials

The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set