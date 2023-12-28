Developer SouthPAW revealed its 2021 game Skul: The Hero Slayer has sold 2 million copies in as many years.

"We would like to express sincere gratitude to everyone for playing and giving tremendous support up until now," wrote SouthPAW. It called this another "huge record achieved" after Skul sold 1 million copies in 2022.

Skul is a 2D action platformer with roguelike elements, and is notably the studio's debut title. Presently, it's available on MacOS, Linux, Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

As its way of thanking players, SouthPAW has marked Skul at 50 percent off from now until January 18, 2024, a few days before its third anniversary.

The game was published by Neowiz, which published (and co-developed) Lies of P from earlier this year. Similar to Skul, Lies of P is action game that borrows elements roguelike and Soulslikes.

Within a month of release, Lies of P went on to sell 1 million copies. It was also nominated at the Game Awards for best art direction and RPG, and was in Steam's silver tier of most-played new releases in 2023.

By November, director Choi Ji-Won confirmed a sequel was in the works, though it would be preceded by a DLC expansion.