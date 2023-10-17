informa
Pinocchio-inspired soulslike Lies of P has topped 1 million sales

The game hit that milestone during its first month on shelves.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 17, 2023
A hulking puppet monster attacking players in Lies of P

Lies of P has sold 1 million copies in one month, according to developer Neowiz. The macabre soulslike launched on September 18, 2023, and is a dark retelling of the story of Pinocchio.

The title launched on console platforms including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and was notably made available through Xbox Game Pass at launch. It also debuted on PC and MacOS.

Lies of P was developed by South Korean studios Neowiz Games and Round8 Studios. Neowiz also published the title and in a brief statement thanked fans for their support.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the citizens of Krat," wrote the studio in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Thank you to everyone who helped us and accompanied us and we hope you join in our future journeys as well."

The promise of The Lies of P

Earlier this year, Lies of P seemed to surprise Neowiz with its performance during Steam Next Fest and other showcases, perhaps providing an indication of what was to come.

The studio chose to make the title's Steam Next Fest demo available indefinitely after it became one of the top 100 most-played games on Steam worldwide and reached the summit of Steam's 'Daily Active Demo Players' chart.

The Lies of P public demo eventually topped 1 million downloads in three days across PC and console platforms.

ConsolePC

