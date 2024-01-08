Marvel Snap developer Second Dinner has raised $100 million to continue supporting the lucrative card battler while creating new titles.

The Series B investment round was led by Griffin Gaming Partners and according to Second Dinner co-founder and chief development office, Ben Brode, will perhaps allow the studio to diversify its portfolio.

"Most of Second Dinner is focused on Marvel Snap but we’ve also got a couple other things cookin'," he said.

Brode previously served as lead designer on Blizzard's collectible card game Hearthstone and has been joined at Second Dinner by other genre veterans.

Last year Brode shared key details with us about the primary design principles of Marvel Snap. During that chat, we learned why physical cards were crucial when prototyping Marvel Snap and the thought process that goes into assigning powers.

Second Dinner looks to the future after Marvel Snap delivers the goods

Marvel Snap has delivered commercial and critical success since launching in June 2022. The title has generated over $200 million to-date and amassed over 22 million downloads.

The Second Dinner team have worked to sustain that success by expanding the experience with new features such as full cross-platform support.

Discussing the investment round, Second Dinner COO Matt Wyble said the funds will be used to "develop and commercialize new titles, incubate original IP, write better press releases, and ensure that Marvel Snap continues to grow globally."

Second Dinner will remain independent following the investment, but as noted by CEO Hamilton Chu will now have the freedom to "jump on any great opportunities that might come our way."

The future of Marvel Snap looks bright under Second Dinner, but the same can't be said for the game's publisher Nuverse. In November last year it was reported that Nuverse parent company ByteDance–which you might recognize as the owner of TikTok–was restructuring its gaming business to exit the mainstream game market.

Responding to that story, Second Dinner reassured Marvel Snap players the game itself wouldn't be impacted by any potential changes at ByteDance and insisted the title will "continue to operate and flourish in the future."