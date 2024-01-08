Sponsored By

Second Dinner raises $100 million to continue growing Marvel SnapSecond Dinner raises $100 million to continue growing Marvel Snap

The popular card battler has earned over $200 million since launching in 2022.

Chris Kerr

January 8, 2024

2 Min Read
Key artwork for Marvel Snap featuring a roster of superheroes and villains
Image via Nuverse / Second Dinner

Marvel Snap developer Second Dinner has raised $100 million to continue supporting the lucrative card battler while creating new titles.

The Series B investment round was led by Griffin Gaming Partners and according to Second Dinner co-founder and chief development office, Ben Brode, will perhaps allow the studio to diversify its portfolio.

"Most of Second Dinner is focused on Marvel Snap but we’ve also got a couple other things cookin'," he said.

Brode previously served as lead designer on Blizzard's collectible card game Hearthstone and has been joined at Second Dinner by other genre veterans.

Last year Brode shared key details with us about the primary design principles of Marvel Snap. During that chat, we learned why physical cards were crucial when prototyping Marvel Snap and the thought process that goes into assigning powers.

Second Dinner looks to the future after Marvel Snap delivers the goods

Marvel Snap has delivered commercial and critical success since launching in June 2022. The title has generated over $200 million to-date and amassed over 22 million downloads.

The Second Dinner team have worked to sustain that success by expanding the experience with new features such as full cross-platform support.

Discussing the investment round, Second Dinner COO Matt Wyble said the funds will be used to "develop and commercialize new titles, incubate original IP, write better press releases, and ensure that Marvel Snap continues to grow globally."

Second Dinner will remain independent following the investment, but as noted by CEO Hamilton Chu will now have the freedom to "jump on any great opportunities that might come our way."

The future of Marvel Snap looks bright under Second Dinner, but the same can't be said for the game's publisher Nuverse. In November last year it was reported that Nuverse parent company ByteDance–which you might recognize as the owner of TikTok–was restructuring its gaming business to exit the mainstream game market.

Responding to that story, Second Dinner reassured Marvel Snap players the game itself wouldn't be impacted by any potential changes at ByteDance and insisted the title will "continue to operate and flourish in the future."

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Player-made pirates from Rare's Sea of Thieves.
Business
Report: Microsoft may release Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush on PS5 and SwitchReport: Microsoft may release Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush on PS5 and Switch
byJustin Carter
Jan 8, 2024
2 Min Read
Logo for game publisher Activision Blizzard.
Business
Ex-exec sues Activision Blizzard for "old white guy" discriminationActivision Blizzard sued for "old white guy" discrimination
byJustin Carter
Jan 8, 2024
2 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Business
Meta Quest mobile app downloads declined by 25% in 2023, despite a strong Q4
Meta Quest mobile app downloads declined by 25% in 2023, despite a strong Q4

Jan 4, 2024

Production
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game
Pushing the Button....Wait. Not That One: The Launch of Fish Game

Dec 21, 2023

Marketing
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success
Tapping into Top Tier Japanese Media: Our Indie Game’s Unprecedented Success

Dec 21, 2023