Sea of Thieves is already a top game on PlayStation 5

Sea of Thieves only made the voyage to PlayStation in late April, and already it has become the most-downloaded game on the PlayStation 5.

Rare's shared-seas pirate game made the top of the PS5 list across both the US and Europe. Coming in second and third place respectively were Madden NFL 24 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in the US, and Grand Theft Auto V and F1 24 in Europe.

While numbers weren't given, Sea of Thieves' milestone is impressive in the larger context of Xbox bringing it and other games to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

Xbox revealed Sea of Thieves would go multiplatform in February alongside Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, and Grounded. All four have come out in the months since, and this is notably the only real milestone for any of the games that jumped ship from Xbox.

Of those titles, the pirate game was chosen because, in the words of Xbox boss Phil Spencer, it's a "community-driven" title whose player base could stand to grow from a new platform to play on and a community hungry for multiplayer games.

This is also the first Rare game to ever come out for PlayStation consoles, so the game's success (however vague) indicates there's interest from the PS audience for the studio's work.

Ahead of the PS5 launch, Rare revealed Sea of Thieves netted 40 million players across Xbox and PC. To date, it's yet to reveal those numbers with a new system in play, but it's clear, regardless, that the game has set sail for success.