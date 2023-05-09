informa
Screen Australia launches fund to support First Nations game studios

The media funding body is offering non-repayable grants of up to $150,000 per year to studios operated by First Nations people.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
May 09, 2023
The Screen Australia logo on a black background

Screen Australia has launched a new fund to support game studios led by First Nations developers.

The First Nations Game Studio Fund will offer a maximum of two First Nations studios up to $150,000 per year for two years to help strengthen their businesses.

The cash will be handed out in the form of a non-repayable grant that's intended to help eligible studios with operational costs such as office rent, employee wages, training programs, equipment, creative tools (such as subscriptions or licenses), event travel and participation, and more.

Studios seeking to apply must be currently operating under the leadership and creative control of First Nations people.

"First Nations communities have been telling stories–through music, dance and song – since the first sunrise. It's critical we continue to support those stories being told," said Australia's minister for the arts, Tony Burke. "Australia's videogame developers are significant storytellers, and this fund will ensure First Nations stories are told in one of the world's fastest-growing industries."

The nascent fund will be introduced to the existing Games: Expansion Pack fund, which was launched in March 2022 and has provided over $5.5 million in funding to 41 titles since its inception.

Applications for the First Nations Game Studio Fund are currently open and close on June 1, 2023. You can find out more about the program, including how to apply, over on the Screen Australia website.

