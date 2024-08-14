Scottish Games Week skips 2024, promises late 2025 return

The annual Scottish Games Week will be a no-show for 2024.

Per founder and director Brian Baglow, the organizers put it on rest mode due to "disruption across the video game ecosystem and political landscape." With "ongoing" delays in funding and government support, Baglow says he doesn't want 2024 to have a "substandard" showing.

Since its start in 2022, SGW has been billed as Scotland's biggest games event. While temporary, its loss creates a further rift between the country's developers and that of other UK regions like London.

Baglow assured SGW would return in October 2025 "bigger, better, and more creative than ever." As preparation for that, the event is now looking for partners, sponsors, and advisors.

Additionally, organizers are seeking out developers from Scotland to join the SGW Advisory Board and help "build more connected and collaborative events in the future."

Interested individuals and partners are encouraged to contact Baglow here. As for sponsors, the SGW has released a simplified sponsorship deck, which can be read here.