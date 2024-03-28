Sponsored By

Loya's near-20 years at Activision Blizzard will now go towards helping Scopely secure deals with third-party mobile studios.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

March 28, 2024

1 Min Read
Mr. Monopoly in Monopoly GO.
Image via Scopely.

Mobile developer Scopely has snatched up Bobby Loya to serve as its senior VP and head of studio business development.

Loya first started at Vivendi Games as a business development director in 2006. Following the company's merger with Activision, he stayed on as a senior director of developer acquisitions, then VP of studios and external development.

In recent years, Scopely has bought up developers who've worked on its mobile games, or the games themselves. With Loya on board, he may be able to help scout out third-party talent that could later become Scopely subsidiaries.

Loya's successes and Scopely's future

Scopely's press release specifically highlights Loya as a "key member" of the leadership on Call of Duty Mobile. He's also credited with playing a "crucial role" in netting FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, along with the acquisitions of Digital Legends and Proletariat.

That longtime experience is what Scopely sees in him, as he's meant to "build transformative game teams and partnerships to further bolster Scopely’s diverse portfolio."

"We aim to bring in industry veterans to further support our ambitious game-making goals at Scopely," said chief revenue officer Tim O'Brien. "His exceptional track record...perfectly aligns with Scopely’s vision for the future."

Loya's hiring comes following news of Scopely's 2023 release, Monopoly Go!. The mobile title hit $2 billion in revenue nearly a full year post-launch, and three months after reaching the $1 billion milestone.

This past January, mobile studio Double Loop closed after four years. Following a deal between it and Scopely last Novemer, most of the Double Loop staff is transferring to Scopely's GSN Games.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Concept art from Yellow Brick Games' unannounced debut project.
Business
Yellow Brick Games splits from Private Division to self-publish debut gameYellow Brick Games splits from Private Division to self-publish debut game
byJustin Carter
Mar 28, 2024
1 Min Read
a slide showing a number of black folks' hairstyles as Isaac Olander speaks at the GDC podium
Design
Why is Black hair so difficult for video games to get right? This 3D artist explainsWhy is Black hair so difficult for video games to get right? This 3D artist explains
byAlessandro Fillari
Mar 28, 2024
7 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

GD @ GDC 2024

a slide showing a number of black folks' hairstyles as Isaac Olander speaks at the GDC podium
Design
Why is Black hair so difficult for video games to get right? This 3D artist explainsWhy is Black hair so difficult for video games to get right? This 3D artist explains
byAlessandro Fillari
Mar 28, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Creator of Tetris reveals his 'cerebral' unreleased sequel called Tetris ReversedCreator of Tetris reveals his 'cerebral' unreleased sequel called Tetris Reversed
byAlessandro Fillari
Mar 28, 2024
5 Min Read
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Trending

a slide showing a number of black folks' hairstyles as Isaac Olander speaks at the GDC podium
Design
Why is Black hair so difficult for video games to get right? This 3D artist explainsWhy is Black hair so difficult for video games to get right? This 3D artist explains
byAlessandro Fillari
Mar 28, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Creator of Tetris reveals his 'cerebral' unreleased sequel called Tetris ReversedCreator of Tetris reveals his 'cerebral' unreleased sequel called Tetris Reversed
byAlessandro Fillari
Mar 28, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
GDC’s Experimental Game Workshop shows off a litany of innovative and interesting titlesGDC’s Experimental Game Workshop shows off a litany of innovative and interesting titles
byImran Khan
Mar 28, 2024
7 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Business
Resilience and innovation on display as the games industry looks to bounce back at GDC 2024
Resilience and innovation on display as the games industry looks to bounce back at GDC 2024

Mar 28, 2024

Design
10+ years making games from Mexico
10+ years making games from Mexico

Mar 26, 2024

Business
Mastering Collaboration with a Remote Game Art Outsourcing Team
Mastering Collaboration with a Remote Game Art Outsourcing Team

Mar 25, 2024