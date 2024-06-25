Scopely adds Riot Games alum Mike Seavers as SVP for technology

Free-to-play developer Scopely is bringing on on Mike Seavers to run its technology department as senior vice president.

Seavers previously worked as chief technical officer at Riot Games and Yuta Labs. The press release notes his work on League of Legends and Fortnite throughout his 25-year tenure and his skill in "scaling audiences and communities."

Per COO Eunice Lee, Seavers will also team with co-founder Ankur Bulsara to "shape the trajectory of Scopely’s technological expertise and ensure we’re leveraging emerging technologies to best enhance our player experiences and empower our world-class gamemakers."

Scopely also notes his proficiency in cross-platform technology, which it deemed "essential" for its games on consoles. It added that Seavers comes as titles like Monopoly Go! and Marvel Strike Force are seeing success and "continued engagement."

"Cross-platform hits like Stumble Guys highlight [Scopely's] ambition to create even more immersive and unforgettable experiences," said Seavers. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation."

Back in March, Scopely added another leader to its ranks with Bob Loya, who oversees its partnerships with external studios. As with Seavers, the developer said Moya's inclusion will help it achieve its larger ambitions.