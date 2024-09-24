Sponsored By

SAG-AFTRA pulls League of Legends into video game strike over VO studio's conduct

Formosa Interactive, an audio outsource studio that's worked on League of Legends, has been accused of trying to bypass rules of the ongoing voice actors' strike.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 24, 2024

2 Min Read
Characters from Riot Games' League of Legends.
Image via Riot Games.

SAG-AFTRA has called for a strike against League of Legends and filed an unfair labor practice charge against Formosa Interactive, an audio production company that has worked on Riot Games' flagship title and dozens of other games.

In its press release, the performer's union accused Formosa of trying to "subvert" the strike that started in July. It alleges the company tried cancelling one of its struck video games shortly after the strike began.

Per SAG-AFTRA, Formosa was told it could not cancel that project, after which it allegedly transferred the game to a shell company and subsequently sought non-union talent.

Formosa is one of the companies alongside EA and Insomniac Games that previously bargained with SAG-AFTRA before the strike. Before now, League was an unstruck game because Formosa had agreed to SAG-AFTRA's strike rules.

As a result of this new strike, the game's voice actors have been called on to "immediately cease providing covered services" for League.

In addition to Riot, the company has worked with PlayStation (Helldivers II, Ghost of Tsushima), Ubisoft (Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora), and EA (Dead Space 2023, Apex Legends). Beyond games, Formosa specializes in post-production audio (including sound design and voiceover work) across movies and TV.

SAG-AFTRA says the company's actions are "egregious violations of core tenets of labor law. Transferring union work to a 'non-union' shell company is an impermissible and appalling attempt to evade a strike action and destroy performers’ rights under labor law."

The video game strike so far

Before SAG-AFTRA performers began striking, they attempted to bargain with companies and secure better working conditions and wages. Some studios have agreed to these terms as the strike has continued.

But the primary argument has centered on generative AI. The controversial technology was previously cited as a serious point of contention, and SAG-AFTRA had fully prepared to strike if the companies refused to budge on suggested AI protections.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the union's chief negotiator, called Formosa's violations "beyond the pale, and won't be tolerated by SAG-AFTRA members. It will be held accountable, starting with an immediate strike of League of Legends."

The Interactive Media Agreement's negotiating chair Sarah Elmaleh also decried Formosa for "evading and abandoning the union performers who bring their immense talent and experience to beloved characters."

"Such regrettable choices are unnecessary when our union committee and staff are as collaborative and excited to create protected work as our performers love to collaborate with game makers, and love this work," she concluded.

Game Developer has reached out to Formosa for comment, and will update when a response is given.

Read more about:

LaborCultureTop Stories

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Four players in the 2019 game No Time to Relax.
Business
Icelandic dev Porcelain Fortress raises $3 million in seed fundingIcelandic dev Porcelain Fortress raises $3 million in seed funding
byJustin Carter
Sep 24, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for 2024's Unicorn Overlord.
Business
Unicorn Overlord sells over 1 million copies in six monthsUnicorn Overlord sells over 1 million copies in six months
byJustin Carter
Sep 24, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Key art for Dead by Daylight showing the monsters and four playable characters.
Business
Behaviour Interactive CEO says Red Hook Studios acquisition helps both companies "reduce risk"Behaviour Interactive CEO says Red Hook Studios acquisition helps both companies "reduce risk"
byBryant Francis
Sep 24, 2024
6 Min Read
A top-down view of the city from Frostpunk 2.
Design
Frostpunk 2's developers didn't want it to be a 'jackass simulator'Frostpunk 2's developers didn't want it to be a 'jackass simulator'
byBryant Francis
Sep 20, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
How Petals preludes Texas Chainsaw Massacre with a simple photo modeHow Petals became a prelude to Texas Chainsaw Massacre through a simple photo mode
byHolly Green
Sep 20, 2024
9 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

Trevor from Grand Theft Auto 5 in a Hawaiian shirt, about to hit a shocked mime with a baseball bat outside a dress shop at night
Design
Breaking down GTA V's pedestrian dialogue system: An analysis with speculative examplesBreaking down GTA V's pedestrian dialogue system: An analysis with speculative examples
byRanden Banuelos
Sep 24, 2024
8 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Group photo: The editors of Game Developer discuss their favorite photo modesGroup photo: The editors of Game Developer discuss their favorite game photos
byHolly Green, Danielle Riendeauand 1 more
Sep 20, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Real reasons (not) to build custom game engines in 2024Real reasons (not) to build custom game engines in 2024
byMaxim Kiselev
Sep 19, 2024
12 Min Read