SAG-AFTRA pulls League of Legends into video game strike over VO studio's conduct

SAG-AFTRA has called for a strike against League of Legends and filed an unfair labor practice charge against Formosa Interactive, an audio production company that has worked on Riot Games' flagship title and dozens of other games.

In its press release, the performer's union accused Formosa of trying to "subvert" the strike that started in July. It alleges the company tried cancelling one of its struck video games shortly after the strike began.

Per SAG-AFTRA, Formosa was told it could not cancel that project, after which it allegedly transferred the game to a shell company and subsequently sought non-union talent.

Formosa is one of the companies alongside EA and Insomniac Games that previously bargained with SAG-AFTRA before the strike. Before now, League was an unstruck game because Formosa had agreed to SAG-AFTRA's strike rules.

As a result of this new strike, the game's voice actors have been called on to "immediately cease providing covered services" for League.

In addition to Riot, the company has worked with PlayStation (Helldivers II, Ghost of Tsushima), Ubisoft (Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora), and EA (Dead Space 2023, Apex Legends). Beyond games, Formosa specializes in post-production audio (including sound design and voiceover work) across movies and TV.

SAG-AFTRA says the company's actions are "egregious violations of core tenets of labor law. Transferring union work to a 'non-union' shell company is an impermissible and appalling attempt to evade a strike action and destroy performers’ rights under labor law."

The video game strike so far

Before SAG-AFTRA performers began striking, they attempted to bargain with companies and secure better working conditions and wages. Some studios have agreed to these terms as the strike has continued.

But the primary argument has centered on generative AI. The controversial technology was previously cited as a serious point of contention, and SAG-AFTRA had fully prepared to strike if the companies refused to budge on suggested AI protections.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the union's chief negotiator, called Formosa's violations "beyond the pale, and won't be tolerated by SAG-AFTRA members. It will be held accountable, starting with an immediate strike of League of Legends."

The Interactive Media Agreement's negotiating chair Sarah Elmaleh also decried Formosa for "evading and abandoning the union performers who bring their immense talent and experience to beloved characters."

"Such regrettable choices are unnecessary when our union committee and staff are as collaborative and excited to create protected work as our performers love to collaborate with game makers, and love this work," she concluded.

Game Developer has reached out to Formosa for comment, and will update when a response is given.