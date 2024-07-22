SAG-AFTRA can now call immediate strike if game companies refuse AI protections

The SAG-AFTRA National Board has granted national executive director and chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the power to call an immediate strike to protect voice actors working under the Interactive Media Agreement.

SAG-AFTRA is a sprawling union that represents approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists and other media professionals.

Notably, its members include voice actors and performers plying their trade in the game industry. Those video game workers are protected under the Interactive Media Agreement (IMA) that has been adopted by major companies like EA, Activision, Epic Games, and Insomniac.

SAG-AFTRA is currently attempting to renegotiate the agreement to include strong AI protections, better safety precautions when on set, and higher wages that account for inflation. The union claims some employers aren't keen on a few of those provisions–especially those AI covering the use of AI–and now has the power to call an immediate strike if negotiations continue to stall.

"If called, the strike shall be over all covered services under the Interactive Media Agreement and all SAG-AFTRA members will cease rendering all services and performing all work covered by the IMA," reads a press release. "The parties are continuing negotiations at this time, but remain far apart on resolution of necessary terms covering critical A.I. protections for video game performers."

Crabtree-Ireland said SAG-AFTRA's resolve remains "unwavering" and "should not be tested" by employers. "Our membership voted more than 98 percent 'yes' to authorize a strike of this contract should the employers not come to the table with a deal that includes our critical provisions–especially in AI," said the chief negotiator.

"We are steadfast in our commitment to our membership who work this contract and whose extraordinary performances are the heart and soul of the world’s most popular video games. Time is running out for the companies to make a deal."

It has been almost a year since SAG-AFTRA voice actors approved that strike authorization vote, but it appears that negotiations are still at an impasse. Commenting on the likelihood of strike action at the time, Crabtree-Ireland said members were "done being exploited" and wouldn't hesitate to down tools. "If these corporations aren’t willing to offer a fair deal, our next stop will be the picket lines," he added.