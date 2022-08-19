Ukrainian game development and art production company Room 8 Group has established a new mobile development service line called Solid Bash.

Room 8 said it has gained years of experience co-developing mobile titles for a range of partners, and views Solid Bash as the "logical continuation" of its journey into mobile production and wider strategic development.

"This move will give [our] Mobile Service Line the possibility to experiment, further strengthen the expertize, and be focused on delivering outstanding experience for players," said Lana Savitskaya, head of Mobile Service Line at Room 8 Group.

"While Solid Bash is a new brand, the people that became its foundation are the team of dedicated Room 8 Group professionals creating first-class mobile games for 11 years now."

The Solid Bash team will operate from four key locations in Canada, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine, and will be led by four industry veterans including Matthew Zoern (VP of games) Benjamin Troy Drysdale (head of technology), Benjamin Paquette, (head of creative), and Jerome Boulon, (head of production).

Solid Bash already comprises 160 employees, many of whom previously worked within the Games Division of Room 8 to develop, co-develop, and help port over 100 titles from 90 clients

"After almost two decades in video games, I am so proud to be a part of the Solid Bash team, who share a deep passion for gaming and sincerely love what they do," said VP of games, Matthew Zoern, who previously served as a producer at EA and Funcom. "Our core mission is to support our partners by creating outstanding game experiences that live up to -- and exceed -- our client's and players’ expectations."

The news comes a few months after Room 8 Group acquired Seattle-based art studio Massive Black for an undisclosed fee.