Room 8 Group acquires U.S. art studio Massive Black

Development service provider Room 8 Group has acquired Seattle-based art studio Massive Black for an undisclosed fee.

Based in Ukraine, Room 8 Group offers a range of services including full SKU mobile titles and art production.

The company has previously worked with Bethesda, Amazon, Ubisoft, Activision, EA, and more, and explained the Massive Black deal will allow it to offer "more in-depth solutions" to a wider array of clients.

Massive Black, meanwhile, is an artistic R&D and intellectual property development studio rooted in the movie, television, and video game industries. It has worked with a number of high-profile partners including Disney, Fox, Sony, EA, and Blizzard.

"Massive Black joining the Room 8 Group portfolio is another step forward in our ongoing global expansion, including new offices, teams, and service offerings," said Room 8 chairman, Sviatoslav Pohrebnoi.

"Massive Black is renowned for its top-class complex game and entertainment art solutions. Their mastery of art goes across all stages of development, from early pre-production through post-production and into live ops."