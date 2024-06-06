Sponsored By

Rogue Snail acquires publishing rights to Relic Hunters Legend after split with Arc Games

Now that it's split from Arc Games, Rogue Snail is on the hunt for a new publishing partner to keep its Early Access shooter alive.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

June 6, 2024

1 Min Read
Key art for the 2023 game Relic Hunters Legend.
Image via Rogue Snail.

Arc Games and Rogue Snail have "parted ways," and the latter now has full control of its 2023 shooter Relic Hunters Legend effective immediately.

The mutual split, in the words of Rogue Snail CEO Mark Venturelli, "sucks." He went on to thank Arc for working with the studio, calling it "the best publishing partner I’ve had in my 16 years in this industry."

To date, this appears to be the only split between Arc and developers under its umbrella. However, Heart Machine, whose Hyper Light Breaker is being published by Arc, recently teased it's working with Devolver Digital on its next project.

As for Relic Hunters, Rogue Snail said it'll pursue "viable solutions" to find new partnerships and keep the Early Access game (and itself) alive. This has also resulted in a number of unspecified layoffs.

Arc's recent past

Arc rebranded this past April, and at the time, assured the change would be strictly a cosmetic one. Formerly Gearbox Publishing San Francisco, the company rebranded after Embracer sold the Gearbox entity to Take-Two a week prior.

"[Arc Games] are good people, doing the best they can," continued Venturelli. "[It's] heading in a new direction now, but it gave us the power and freedom to control Relic Hunters Legend’s future."

In addition to the split, Rogue Snail added an offline mode to the game, and a "restructured" Story Mode that doesn't make it a requirement to play other parts of the game.

While it aims to be "resilient" on the search for a new partner, the developer admitted it may take some time due to the "difficult times" of the industry that's hurt studios big and small.

Read more about:

Layoffs

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest showcase.
Business
Report: Summer Game Fest trailers can cost devs up to $550KReport: Summer Game Fest trailers can cost devs up to $550K
byJustin Carter
Jun 6, 2024
2 Min Read
Key art for Octopath Traveler II, showing the main characters at camp.
Business
Octopath Traveler series hits 4 million sales amid current-gen resurgenceOctopath Traveler series hits 4 million sales amid current-gen resurgence
byJustin Carter
Jun 6, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Good Pizza, Great Pizza would not exist if not for CostcoGood Pizza, Great Pizza would not exist if not for Costco
byJoel Couture
Jun 5, 2024
8 Min Read
Key art for Fruitbus, showing animal characters in line for a colorful food truck
Programming
Deep Dive: Cooking up a palatable food prep experience in FruitbusDeep Dive: Cooking up a palatable food prep experience in Fruitbus
byDennis Foose
Jun 4, 2024
10 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Why Arctic Eggs are a dish best served coldWhy Arctic Eggs are a dish best served cold
byJoel Couture
Jun 3, 2024
13 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

Design
This ain't your Sims 3 baked French toast
This ain't your Sims 3 baked French toast
Kirby being plated up
Art
Come dine with me: Here are the video game characters I'd love to eat
Come dine with me: Here are the video game characters I'd love to eat
Design
Good Pizza, Great Pizza would not exist if not for Costco
Good Pizza, Great Pizza would not exist if not for Costco

Featured Blogs

Design
This ain't your Sims 3 baked French toast
This ain't your Sims 3 baked French toast

Jun 6, 2024

Key art from Against the Storm. A Beaver person and a lizard person look up at an ominous face in the clouds.
Design
Strategy games like Against the Storm let us think about the bigger picture of cooking
Strategy games like Against the Storm let us think about the bigger picture of cooking

Jun 3, 2024

The main character of Dead Space, posing in front of dangers
Design
The good within: Designing a memorable horror game protagonist
The good within: Designing a memorable horror game protagonist

May 30, 2024

Game Developer Essentials

The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set