Rockfish to "future-proof" Everspace 2 with Unreal Engine 5 upgradeRockfish is moving Everspace 2 to ease its future development
Rockfish wants to support Everspace 2 for the foreseeable future, and wants Unreal Engine 5 to help make that achievable.
January 4, 2024
- Moving engines post-launch isn't easy, and Rockfish reveals how Everspace 2 has been affected by jumping to Unreal Engine 5.
This spring, Everspace 2 is moving up from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5.
On its Steam blog, Rockfish Games explained this makes it easier to release updates and expansions. The engine shift is just a way of "future proofing" the game, which it wants to support for "a long time."
Not many games shift engines post-launch. But Unreal Engine 5 is gradually becoming the de facto engine as many studios such as Telltale and CDPR are adopting it for current and future projects.
Rockfish noted an engine upgrade " breaks all kinds of things," particularly for a systems-heavy game like Everspace 2. Its blog highlights some of its growing pains that have stemmed from UE5.
Future proofing and bug-squashing in Unreal Engine 5
Those bugs range from sounds being swapped around (or outright missing) to quest markers being moved or flickering lights. None appear to be game-breaking, but affect Everspace 2 regardless.
"There are many, many systems threaded throughout that create our game," said Rockfish. "[They] make for an incredible number of things that can go wrong when migrating to a major engine upgrade."
"By taking this time, we’re aiming to ensure our next major update is as smooth as possible. [...] Though we have a lot of work to do, we’re loving all the new tools and features now at our fingertips."
Rockfish's full blog and glimpses of Everspace 2's move to Unreal Engine 5 can be read here.
