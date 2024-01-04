Sponsored By

Rockfish to "future-proof" Everspace 2 with Unreal Engine 5 upgradeRockfish is moving Everspace 2 to ease its future development

Rockfish wants to support Everspace 2 for the foreseeable future, and wants Unreal Engine 5 to help make that achievable.

Justin Carter

January 4, 2024

Splash art for Rockfish Games' Everspace 2.
Image via Rockfish Games.

  • Moving engines post-launch isn't easy, and Rockfish reveals how Everspace 2 has been affected by jumping to Unreal Engine 5.

This spring, Everspace 2 is moving up from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5.

On its Steam blog, Rockfish Games explained this makes it easier to release updates and expansions. The engine shift is just a way of "future proofing" the game, which it wants to support for "a long time."

Not many games shift engines post-launch. But Unreal Engine 5 is gradually becoming the de facto engine as many studios such as Telltale and CDPR are adopting it for current and future projects.

Rockfish noted an engine upgrade " breaks all kinds of things," particularly for a systems-heavy game like Everspace 2. Its blog highlights some of its growing pains that have stemmed from UE5.

Future proofing and bug-squashing in Unreal Engine 5

Those bugs range from sounds being swapped around (or outright missing) to quest markers being moved or flickering lights. None appear to be game-breaking, but affect Everspace 2 regardless.

"There are many, many systems threaded throughout that create our game," said Rockfish. "[They] make for an incredible number of things that can go wrong when migrating to a major engine upgrade."

"By taking this time, we’re aiming to ensure our next major update is as smooth as possible. [...] Though we have a lot of work to do, we’re loving all the new tools and features now at our fingertips."

Rockfish's full blog and glimpses of Everspace 2's move to Unreal Engine 5 can be read here.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

