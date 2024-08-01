Sponsored By

Roblox's revenue and player count go up, up, up in Q2

The creation platform grew in key areas like revenue and engagement this quarter, but still has some pain spots that need acknowledging.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 1, 2024

The week of financial earnings reports continues with Roblox Corp. Like last year, it had a "strong" second quarter (which wrapped on June 30, 2024) with increases in key areas.

Revenue-wise, the company touted $893.5 million and bookings of $955.2 million, up respectively by 31 percent and 22 percent from the previous year. Net cash from operational activities was $151.4 million, up significantly from last year's Q2 by 433 percent.

In terms of player metrics, the number of daily active users (DAUs) jumped up by 21 percent to 79.5 million. Unique monthly payers were 16.5 million (a 22 percent increase), and hour engagement grew 24 percent to 17.4 billion.

Roblox Corp. founder David Baszucki attributed the growths to "diverse and high quality content. The dynamic Roblox content ecosystem is unique and our platform continues to attract users of all ages from across the globe."

Roblox is still aiming for a safer, more profitable future

Interestingly, Baszucki said the company's future plans involve "investing in our core platform to help our creator community build better and safer experiences and reach more people."

The statement vaguely acknowledges a recent report on Roblox's inability to keep young players safe from child predators. That report, which Roblox Corp. later disputed, alleged ideas that could potentially help with the issue were shot down so staff could focus on reaching 1 billion players.

In Baszucki's shareholder letter, he said Q2's metrics gives Roblox Corp "significant momentum" into the third quarter. There, the company expects a range of $860-885 million in revenue.

It also predicts a consolidated net loss range of $275-$250 million, consider an "improvement" from the $278.8 million of 2023's third quarter. This Q2's consolidated loss was $207.2 million, down 27.2 percent from Q2 2023's $284.8 million.

