Sponsored By

Report: Roblox employees are worried it isn't doing enough to stop child predators

Workers in charge of keeping Roblox safe for young players fear the company is ignoring a massive problem.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

July 23, 2024

3 Min Read
Logo for the game platform Roblox.
Image via Roblox Corp.

"Parents are letting children play on Roblox thinking it’s a cute little kids’ game, with no idea what is really happening. If I could wipe one app off the face of the Earth right now, it would be that one—it would be Roblox."—Safe on Social CEO Kirra Pendergast

[Content note: This story contains discussions of children being propositioned for sexual actions and receiving sexual messages.]

Employees at Roblox are growing more and concerned about deficient child safety protections on the platform. That's according to a new Bloomberg report exploring the extent of Roblox's alleged issues with would-be child predators reportedly targeting younger players on the popular User Generated Content platform.

Per the report, at least two dozen players have been arrested between 2018 and now for allegedly abducting or abusing young players they met via Roblox. Many of them already had prior allegations, with a total of seven arrests transpiring in the past 13 months.

As these incidents increased in frequency, workers told Bloomberg that they felt the company was not heeding their warnings about the number of inappropriate messages being sent to Roblox's relatively young audience.

Accusations of insufficient child safety protections have been an issue for Roblox for years in various forms. Just last year, a group of parents sued developer Roblox Corporation. for allegedly enabling child grooming and exposing its young player base to sexual content. With 40 percent of the game's community being preteens, these arrests and statistics paint a grim picture.

Roblox is free-to-play available for essentially every game platform. The situation is exacerbated by its open chat function, which makes it easy for adults with ulterior motives to interact with and target kids. As Ron Kerbs, who founded the online child safety platform Kidas, noted in a comment to Bloomberg, the platform has replaced the playground as a de facto spot for predators.

"If [they] want to target younger kids and talk with them to build trust and start the grooming process, Roblox is an easy way to do that," he said.

What can be done about Roblox's predator problem?

Bloomberg's report outlines how several predators lure young players by promising in-game currency (Robux) in exchange for explicit photos or real-world contact. Others were well-known developers in the community taking advantage of their in-game clout to draw in players.

Current and former Roblox Corp. staff told the outlet that watching out for child predators was a "Sisyphean task." Along with there being too many reports to get through, the company is allegedly focusing more on reaching 1 billion players.

Staff calls for more resources have allegedly gone unanswered and unfulfilled in at least one instance where more help was promised. Features that could help (like pop-up safety notices) were said to be rejected, and generative AI-based moderation systems are inadequate in detecting the more subtle signs of grooming.

Roblox Corp. disputed these claims in a statement to Game Developer. A spokesperson told us that the company weighs "various considerations" when exploring safety ideas. They stated that Bloomberg's story "contained glaring mischaracterizations about how [Roblox Corporation] protects users of all ages on the platform and failed to reflect both the complexities of online child safety and the realities of the overwhelmingly positive experiences that tens of millions of people of all ages have on Roblox every single day."

Chief safety officer Matt Kaufman also reiterated that safety is "foundational" to Roblox in a blog posted before Bloomberg's story went live. "Tens of millions of people of all ages have a safe and positive experience on Roblox every single day," he wrote.

Roblox Corporation's spokesperson that the company published the above blog to "set the record straight" about safety issues on Roblox.

Bloomberg's full report on Roblox and its issues with child safety can be read here.

Read more about:

CultureTop Stories

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for the game platform Roblox.
Business
Report: Roblox employees are worried it isn't doing enough to stop child predatorsReport: Roblox employees are worried it isn't doing enough to stop child predators
byJustin Carter
Jul 23, 2024
3 Min Read
Splash art for the 2023 Humble Games showcase.
Business
Update: Humble Games confirms layoffs amid 'restructuring', denies full shutdownUpdate: Humble Games confirms layoffs amid 'restructuring', denies full shutdown
byJustin Carter
Jul 23, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A photograph of a finger hovering over the United States on a globe.
Business
Why is it so expensive to make games in the United States?Why is it so expensive to make games in the United States?
byBryant Francis
Jul 23, 2024
17 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Making the Bloodborne kart racer come to life with Nightmare KartMaking the Bloodborne kart racer come to life with Nightmare Kart
byJoel Couture
Jul 19, 2024
7 Min Read
Key art for Dungeons of Hinterberg. Player character Luisa swings her sword against a backdrop of an idyllic Austrian town and an army of monsters..
Design
Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'Dungeons of Hinterberg shows how all games can feel like 'vacations'
byBryant Francis
Jul 18, 2024
6 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
Making A Splash: How Wuthering Waves' Characters Draw Players Into Its WorldMaking A Splash: How Wuthering Waves' Characters Draw Players Into Its World
byMichel Sabbagh
Jul 23, 2024
20 Min Read
Master Chief from Halo: The Series wields his gun in front of an explosion.
Business
The Halo TV show and Microsoft's Xbox strategy shared the same problemThe Halo TV show and Microsoft's Xbox strategy shared the same problem
byBryant Francis
Jul 19, 2024
7 Min Read
A photo of the White House in black and white.
Business
Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?Opinion: How will Project 2025 impact game developers?
byBryant Francis
Jul 18, 2024
11 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan