Resolution Games is collaborating with Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro to develop the first VR game set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe.

The licensing deal is particularly notable given it comes with Baldur's Gate 3, the multi-award-winning-RPG from Larian (which also happens to be set in the D&D universe), firmly rooted in the consumer consciousness.

Both the D&D franchise and Wizards of the Coast are owned by Hasbro, which last year announced plans to cut 1,100 jobs throughout 2024. Those cuts will reportedly impact some teams working on Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering.

Hasbro, however, remains eager to expand its video game portfolio and described Resolution as the "ideal partner" to create the first D&D VR experience.

"Resolution Games has a clear understanding of how to bring players together and capture the fun of tabletop gaming on digital platforms in an accessible way," said Eugene Evans, SVP of digital strategy and licensing at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro.

"They are an ideal partner to bring a new Dungeons & Dragons video game to life in VR and beyond. Dungeons & Dragons and our other world class gaming brands continue to attract amazing partners as we execute our strategy to grow our digital games portfolio through licensing and internal development."

Resolution is currently working on Demeo, a digital fantasy tabletop adventure that wears its D&D inspirations on its sleeve. Prior to that, it developed Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs and Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale.

The Swedish studio will turn a decade old next year and, back in 2021, secured $25 million to create and support a roster of live titles.

CEO and founder Tommy Palm said Resolution will share more details about its D&D project in the future but said the studio is "beyond humbled" to be working on the franchise.