Sponsored By

Report: NetEase cutting jobs at Ouka Studios ahead of potential closure

Layoff and shutdown rumors have begun to swirl just days after the launch of Ouka's latest project, Visions of Mana.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

August 30, 2024

1 Min Read
A screenshot from Visions of Mana
Image via Square Enix

Bloomberg is reporting that Visions of Mana developer Ouka Studios is about to be shuttered by parent company NetEase.

The Japanese studio opened 2020 and hired veteran developers from Capcom and Bandai Namco. It was tapped to handle production on Visions of Mana, a new mainline entry in the popular series published by Square Enix.

The action-RPG garnered a positive reception when it launched earlier this week, but NetEase is reportedly looking to shutter the studio responsible for that critical success.

It's claimed the Chinese conglomerate is reconsidering and scaling back its investments in Japan after struggling to deliver hit titles. Bloomberg states NetEase has laid off "all but a handful" of Ouka developers ahead of a potential closure.

What are NetEase and Tencent planning for Japan?

NetEase rival Tencent–another sprawling Chinese business with a taste for massive investments–is also reportedly rethinking its approach in Japan. The company has seemingly pulled out of several funding commitments in the region that would have financed multiple new projects.

Despite investing heavily in Japanese studios, both NetEase and Tencent are reportedly struggling to overcome creative differences born out of a "cultural mismatch." It's claimed their partner studios in Japan wish to work on smaller-scale, low-risk projects, as opposed to the tentpole franchises coveted by NetEase and Tencent.

People familiar with the situation claim Tencent had been demanding more from prospective partners in Japan when pitching investment deals.

In statements sent to Bloomberg, Tencent said it remains committed to its partner studios in the country. NetEase stated it had "nothing to announce" in relation to the reported layoffs at Ouka. 

Read more about:

TencentNetease

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for not-for-profit organization Creative UK.
Business
Creative UK's latest fund offers up to £25K to North East teamsCreative UK's latest fund offers up to £25K to North East teams
byJustin Carter
Aug 30, 2024
1 Min Read
Logo for Valve's Steam marketplace.
Business
New Steam tweaks let devs highlight related games and DLC on store pagesNew Steam tweaks let devs highlight related games and DLC on store pages
byJustin Carter
Aug 30, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

A character searches a cartoon alleyway strewn with refuse
Design
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46
byDanielle Riendeau
Aug 29, 2024
A person holding the Xbox Adaptive Joystick between their chin and collarbone
Design
'A rising tide floats all boats': Xbox on the universal benefits of accessible design'A rising tide floats all boats': Xbox on the universal benefits of accessible design
byChris Kerr
Aug 29, 2024
5 Min Read
Humberly Gonzalez and Kay Vess.
Audio
Star Wars Outlaws lead actor Humberly González made her character a 'dreamer'Star Wars Outlaws lead actor Humberly González made her character a 'dreamer'
byBryant Francis
Aug 28, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Art
Creation of Parallax Occlusion Mapping (POM) in Unreal Engine 5Creation of Parallax Occlusion Mapping (POM) in Unreal Engine 5
byAlexander Mukhitdinov
Aug 30, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Iterative narrative design for video games - an indie approachIterative narrative design for video games - an indie approach
byLeander Burger
Aug 29, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Gamescom 2024: a record-breaking year for the world's largest games eventGamescom 2024: a record-breaking year for the world's largest games event
byGeorge Jijiashvili, Liam Deane
Aug 27, 2024
7 Min Read