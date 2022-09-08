Newly-acquired Embracer studio Crystal Dynamics has taken control of the Tomb Raider franchise once again

Both Crystal Dynamics and Tomb Raider were purchased by Swedish conglomerate Embracer from previous owner Square – along with numerous other studios and properties – in a deal worth $300 million.

Following the completion of the deal in August, Crystal Dynamics has confirmed it will be taking control of one of its "most beloved games." Crystal Dyamics had been the series' custodian since taking over development duties from Core Design in the mid-noughties with Tomb Raider: Legend, but recently passed the mantle to Eidos-Montreal for Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

In a brief press release, the studio said it has been handed the reins to "several" franchises including Tomb Raider and Legacy of Kain.

"As a result of this change, Crystal Dynamics (or its affiliate) is now the owner of these games and the controller of the gameplay and personal data related to them," it added. "We look forward to taking this new and exciting journey with you."

After selling some of its most iconic studios to Embracer, Square Enix said it plans to fill the void by building or acquiring new studios.

Embracer hasn't rested on its laurels since scooping up some of Square's once-prized assets, and in the months since has purchased the rights to Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, and other studios and game companies including Tripwire Interactive, Tuxedo Labs, and more.