More layoffs have fallen on developers Slipgate Ironworks and 3D Realms. Ex-staff have confirmed on social media that they've been let go as part of mass layoffs.

At time of writing, it's unclear if this new round of reductions are wholly new or continuing on from the ones that took place in mid-December.

"Incredibly sad, another BIG axing of devs at Danish 3D Realms/Slipgate this morning," wrote 3D Realms founder Scott Miller. He added the studios' two upcoming projects, Core Decay and Combustion, are "on hold."

However, Miller noted Core Decay's lead developer was let go, which may indicate both are now canceled. The status of other projects like Tempest Rising and Phantom Fury are currently unknown.

3D Realms/Slipgate has been an Embracer subsidiary since 2021. Throughout 2023, the publisher laid off or shuttered a number of studios it acquired in recent years, including Volition and Free Radical.

Last year saw over 10,000 workers across the game industry get laid off. Three days into the year, this is the first round of cuts for 2024.

Game Developer reached out to Embracer for clarification on 3D Realms/Slipgate's newest layoffs, and will update this story when a response is given.