Embracer reportedly cuts staff at 3D Realms & Slipgate

Slipgate and 3D Realms may be the newest developers to get caught up in Embracer's reductions as 2023 comes to a close.

Justin Carter

December 14, 2023

Key art for Kill Pixel's Wrath: Aeon of Ruin.
Image via 3D Realms/1C Entertainment.

  • Embracer continues to make layoffs as 2023 winds down, now allegedly at Duke Nukem creator 3D Realms and Graven dev Slipgate.

More layoffs have allegedly occurred this week, this time at 3D Realms and Slipgate Entertainment. Both studios are subsidiaries of Embracer, which acquired them in 2021.

According to 3D Realms founder Scott Miller, "at least half" of the combined company has seen reductions. Michael Markie, a lead composer at 3D Realms/Slipgate, corroborated Miller's claim, saying that "for Christmas this year, I got laid off!"

Miller added that "a lot of people, including core devs, will be looking for work asap. [...] This one hits me hard, because I worked with the new 3DR from 2014 up until when they were bought out by Embracer."

Embracer layoffs in 2023

The number of layoffs in 2023 at Embracer's hands are many, and have often occurred several times in the same month. In recent weeks, it's reduced staff at Fishlabs, Cryptic Studios, and more.

Earlier this week marked the official closure of Free Radical Design. Embracer revived the studio in 2021 with the specific purpose of developing a new TimeSplitters game that never came to fruition.

Originally known as Apogee Software before rebranding in the mid-90s, 3D Realms was founded by Miller in 1987. Its bigger claims to fame would be the early Duke Nukem games and 1992's Wolfenstein 3D.

Following the troubled production of Duke Nukem Forever, 3D Realms was acquired by SDN Invest in 2014. SDN was also a part-owner of Interceptor Entertainment, the studio that would eventually become known as Slipgate Ironworks.

3D Realms published Slipgate's Bombshell in what was its first published title since 2005. The former has since published several Slipgate titles, including Ghostrunner (co-developed by One More Level) and the upcoming Graven and Core Decay.

Game Developer has reached out to Embracer for comment, and will update this story when a response is provided.

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor

