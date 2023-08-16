Prytania Media, the privately held triple-A studio cohort established by Undead Labs co-founders Jeff Strain and Annie Delisi Strain in 2021, has made some notable additions to its family.

Fang & Claw and Dawon Entertainment, two new triple-A studios staffed by veteran developers from Blizzard Entertainment, 343 Industries, and Hidden Path Entertainment, have been opened under the Prytania umbrella.

Fang & Claw is led by former Blizzard senior director Jeremy Gaffney and is currently working on a competitive sports-combat title after securing a $3 million investment from Transcend Fund.

Gaffney is joined at the studio by exec producer Fleur Marty, who previously held the same role at WB Games Montreal; creative director Chris Venturini, who was formerly a gameplay lead at Undead Labs; art director Horia Dociu, who you might recognize as 343 Industries' former studio art director; and Ben Scott, technical director and former Undead Labs CTO.

Dawon Entertainment, meanwhile, has become Prytania's first "emerging-markets studio." Based in Bangalore, India, the studio is led by award-winning game designer Whitney Beltrán, who previously served as a project narrative director at Hidden Path Entertainment.

The studio is currently building "culturally focused" games and is committed to building experiences "by Indian developers for Indian players." Dawon said it's eager to embracer India's folklore, art, music, and technology sector.

There are now four studios operating under the Prytania banner, with Fang & Claw and Dawon Entertainment joining Possibility Space and Crop Circle Games.

