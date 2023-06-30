informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

PlayStation looking at allowing Roblox to exist on its consoles

Sony's Jim Ryan thinks it's time for the user-generated creation platform to set up a home in the PlayStation ecosystem.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
June 30, 2023
Promo image for Roblox.

According to Sony Interactive Entertainment's Jim Ryan, the company is working to get Roblox on PlayStation. 

The free-to-play creation game has released on computers, phones, and the Xbox One, but never a Sony console. Documents relating to Microsoft's current FTC trial reveal that the game was intentionally halted from releasing on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, mostly due to the console's young userbase. 

"Because of the large number of children that play on the PlayStation, we have been very careful with regards to opening them up to anything that could potentially exploit them," he said. He reportedly gave this explanation to investors in 2022.

Roblox is popular with players of all ages (especially teens and young adults), but it's received criticism for its relationship with younger players especially. Some believe the platform is able to exploit children who create their own games within it, and encourage kids to buy in-game currency using real-world money.

That said, Ryan admitted during his deposition that PlayStation has "reviewed those policies and relaxed a little on this. We have been conservative for too long, and now we are currently engaging with people at Roblox."

Part of the reason for PlayStation's Roblox heel turn may be that it keeps growing in revenue. Earlier this year, Roblox Corp. reported $655.3 million in revenue, which was up by 22 percent from the previous year. Having a popular title like that would be a particular boon, and allow PlayStation to treat the release like an event. 

And should Microsoft succeed in gaining Activision Blizzard, having Roblox on hand could be a good replacement for third-party revenue that may be at risk of diminishing from Call of Duty.

Console

Latest Jobs

Treyarch Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, Canada
6.12.23
Senior Game Designer (Zombies)

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
6.7.23
World Art Manager

Treyarch

Vancouver, BC, Canada
6.12.23
Senior Gameplay Animator

Fred Rogers Productions

Hybrid (424 South 27th Street, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
5.19.23
Producer - Games & Websites
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more