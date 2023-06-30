PlayStation looking at allowing Roblox to exist on its consoles

According to Sony Interactive Entertainment's Jim Ryan, the company is working to get Roblox on PlayStation.

The free-to-play creation game has released on computers, phones, and the Xbox One, but never a Sony console. Documents relating to Microsoft's current FTC trial reveal that the game was intentionally halted from releasing on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, mostly due to the console's young userbase.

"Because of the large number of children that play on the PlayStation, we have been very careful with regards to opening them up to anything that could potentially exploit them," he said. He reportedly gave this explanation to investors in 2022.

Roblox is popular with players of all ages (especially teens and young adults), but it's received criticism for its relationship with younger players especially. Some believe the platform is able to exploit children who create their own games within it, and encourage kids to buy in-game currency using real-world money.

That said, Ryan admitted during his deposition that PlayStation has "reviewed those policies and relaxed a little on this. We have been conservative for too long, and now we are currently engaging with people at Roblox."

Part of the reason for PlayStation's Roblox heel turn may be that it keeps growing in revenue. Earlier this year, Roblox Corp. reported $655.3 million in revenue, which was up by 22 percent from the previous year. Having a popular title like that would be a particular boon, and allow PlayStation to treat the release like an event.

And should Microsoft succeed in gaining Activision Blizzard, having Roblox on hand could be a good replacement for third-party revenue that may be at risk of diminishing from Call of Duty.