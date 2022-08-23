PlayStation announces new DualSense Edge controller

At Gamescom 2022, Sony unveiled a new controller for its PlayStation 5 called the DualSense Edge. Reports of a new, professional controller for the PS5 first surfaced in June.

The DualSense Edge is billed as a "high-performance, ultra customizable" wireless controller that puts Sony into the premium controller business. There's been a growing market for PC games that feature DualSense support, helped by the recent string of PlayStation games heading to PC, such as Spider-Man Remastered.

On the PlayStation Blog, platform experience VP Hideaki Nishino continued that the DualSense Edge would allow players to save multiple control profiles, and allow for tweaking and customization on the fly. Similar to the Xbox Pro Controller, players can remove the analog sticks, grips, and triggers.

At this time, a price point or release window for the DualSense Edge has been revealed.