informa
/
/
Business
1 min read
News

PlayStation announces new DualSense Edge controller

The new DualSense Edge controller will allow players to tweak the controller to their individual content.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
August 23, 2022
Screenshot of Sony's DualSense Edge controller for the PlayStation 5.

At Gamescom 2022, Sony unveiled a new controller for its PlayStation 5 called the DualSense Edge. Reports of a new, professional controller for the PS5 first surfaced in June.

The DualSense Edge is billed as a "high-performance, ultra customizable" wireless controller that puts Sony into the premium controller business. There's been a growing market for PC games that feature DualSense support, helped by the recent string of PlayStation games heading to PC, such as Spider-Man Remastered.

On the PlayStation Blog, platform experience VP Hideaki Nishino continued that the DualSense Edge would allow players to save multiple control profiles, and allow for tweaking and customization on the fly. Similar to the Xbox Pro Controller, players can remove the analog sticks, grips, and triggers.

At this time, a price point or release window for the DualSense Edge has been revealed. 

Console

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, California
6.20.22
Audio Engineer

Digital Extremes

London, Ontario, Canada
6.20.22
Communications Director

High Moon Studios

Carlsbad, California
6.20.22
Senior Producer

Build a Rocket Boy Games

Edinburgh, Scotland
6.20.22
Lead UI Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more