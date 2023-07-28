Over in Europe, the PlayStation 5 has received a mild price cut. On the UK's PlayStation Direct site, the standard edition of the console is now priced at £404.99 (or roughly $521), down from its original price of £479.99.

As noted by VGC, other retailers such as Amazon have it listed at £399.99. The reduced price and length of the sale may also varies depending on where in Europe the console is being bought, but overall, this has been noted as the largest price drop for Sony's console.

The slashed PS5 prices in Europe come ahead of a potential price cut for the console in the United States. Earlier in the month, it was claimed Sony would temporarily reduce the price of the disc-based console from $499 to $449.

Days ago, Sony revealed the PS5 sold over 40 million units since its November 2020 release. A price drop would help boost those numbers, and potentially help balance out its tumultuous first year that was beset by supply chain and component issues.

What's next for the PlayStation 5?

Sony deciding to cut the price of its newest console, even momentarily, carries questions about the future of the console specifically.

Late last year, there were reports that Sony was planning to release a PS5 model with a detachable disc drive. This allegedly slimmer model would be a middle ground between the standard PS5 and the disc-less version that both released in 2020.

Beyond the rumored new console iteration, Sony has revealed plans for other PS5 accessories in the near future.

In December, Sony plans to release a new accessibility focused controller for players with disabilities. The Access controller will feature a customizable layout and run for $89.99 when it releases on December 6.