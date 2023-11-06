PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 lose X integration next week

Come next Monday, November 13, PlayStation users won't be able to post to X directly from their consoles.

As spotted by Wario64, Sony has sent messages to players confirming that integration with the app formerly known as Twitter will end for both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. After that date, players also won't be able to post (or see) content or share material like in-game captures or trophies straight from their systems.

This past April, Xbox ended integration with X (then still known as Twitter) after the social media site revealed its new API pricing structure. Earlier in the year, the company revealed third-party developers would have to pay $42,000 a month to have X integration.

For developers, the feature was an extra form of marketing, and in Sony's case, was particularly helpful for first-party titles like Spider-Man 2 to grab attention online. Sony has currently given no explanation as to why it's suddenly decided to get rid of the integration.

The sharing feature was first introduced with the PS4 back in 2013 and justified with the controller's Share button (which returned for the PS5).

As with Xbox, PlayStation owners should be able to get around this by downloading captures from the mobile PlayStation app directly onto their phones. From there, players can post right to X using the mobile app, and PC users can copy captures over from a USB drive onto their computer.

After November 13, the Nintendo Switch will be the only current generation system to maintain X integration. But it may not be for long as today (November 6) marks the end of support for its free Twitch app ahead of its shutdown next January.