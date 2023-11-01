Nintendo Switch's Twitch app to be delisted and shut down January 2024

According to an announcement from Twitch, the Twitch app on Nintendo Switch will be delisted on January 31, 2024, with support for the app to end Monday, November 6.

Switch owners with the free streaming app installed on their systems have begun receiving messages confirming the shutdown, stating the service will no longer be available after the January 2024 date. The console first received the service in 2021, though it came without any native support to stream Switch games.

"Starting November 6th 2023, new users will no longer be able to download the Twitch app in the Nintendo eShop," wrote Twitch. "Existing users will lose access to the Twitch App on Nintendo Switch starting January 31, 2024."

As with other platforms, Switch users used the Twitch app to watch livestreams, access their accounts, and search for new content creators. As a mid-generation console, the Switch was the last system to receive a Twitch app and both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One featured (and touted) Twitch apps at launch.

Of those three consoles, the Switch is the youngest, having released in 2017. But both the PS4 and Xbox One will be a full decade old later this month, meaning it may not be long before Twitch similarly ends support for those two systems.