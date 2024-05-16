Phoenix Labs lays off staff, cancels games, studio fate unknown

Phoenix Labs appears to be executing another round of layoffs, eliminating what may be over 100 employees. Former employees on LinkedIn are reporting the loss of their jobs and stating that all projects in development have been cancelled.

Word of the layoffs also comes from Polygon senior reporter Nicole Carpenter, who says some laid-off developers mentioned they were laid off during a mass Zoom call.

On LinkedIn, former principal engineer Kris Morness said the layoffs were ordered Phoenix Labs owner Forte. The blockchain platform apparently acquired Phoenix Labs "over a year ago" in an unpublicized transaction. He corroborated a post from former UX lead Noah Watkins that said the studio's next game was just a few weeks away from being announced.

Watkins said that game was "weeks away" from launching in Early Access. He also said that the studio has "shut down," though it is unclear if that refers to total closure or some other organizational shift.

Why is Phoenix Labs laying off employees?

Phoenix Labs spent 2023 wrestling with major organizational changes, culminating in a series of layoffs in May and December. The layoffs in May followed the company breaking away from parent company Garena, developers of Garena Free Fire.

Lining up that timeline with Morness' claim about Forte, it seems likely that the blockchain platform was a key part of the shift in ownership. It's unknown why its involvement wasn't publicized.

In September, CEO Jesse Houston and COO Jeanne-Marie Owens stepped down from their roles for "personal reasons." At the time, Houston stated that "the future has never looked brighter" for Phoenix Labs. He praised the "amazing pipeline" of games in development.

It now seems that pipeline has been closed off.

Game Developer has reached out to Phoenix Labs for comment and will update this story when a response is issued.