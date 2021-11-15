informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
Gamasutra to Game Developer link redirects are currently experiencing issues. We're working to restore them ASAP!
PreviousNext
News

Phil Spencer says Xbox Game Pass is sustainable "right now"

Is anything *truly* sustainable when you think about it? The heat death of the universe will happen one day.
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
November 15, 2021

Xbox Game Pass has made some headlines for missing targets in the last few months, but the company doesn't think of it as a loss-leading product right now. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has told Axios that as of this very moment, Xbox Game Pass is a "sustainable" product for the company.

Spencer waved off the notion that Microsoft is still waiting for some future payoff, telling the newsletter service that he "know[s] there's a lot of people that like to write [that] we're burning cash right now for some future pot of gold at the end."

"Game Pass is very, very sustainable right now as it sits," he elaborated. "And it continues to grow."

How many Game Pass users are there, and how much money is it pulling in? That's still up for debate, something Spencer acknowledged as well. "I guess you don't know how many subscribers or how much each subscriber is paying," he admitted.

(Phil, if you want, you can just tell us!)

You can read more of Spencer's conversation with Axios for more details on where Xbox is going as the platform celebrates its twentieth anniversary. Or maybe you could just go play some Halo Infinite multiplayer,.

Latest Jobs

Infinity Ward

Woodland Hills, California
11.3.21
Sr. Multiplayer Design Scripter/Programmer

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
11.3.21
Jr. Programmer

4A Games

Malta
11.3.21
Lead Game Systems Designer New IP

XSEED

Torrance, California
11.3.21
Head of Marketing
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more