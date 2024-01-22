Sponsored By

Palworld tops 5M sales after shifting 86,000 copies per hour over the weekendPalworld tops 5M sales after shifting 86,000 copies per hour over the weekend

The Pokemon-esque survival title also eclipsed 1.29 million concurrent users on Steam.

Chris Kerr

January 22, 2024

1 Min Read
Creatures and companions resting in Palworld
Image via Pocketpair

Pokemon-alike-meets-survival-builder Palworld has topped 5 million sales in three days.

The early access title peaked at 1.29 million concurrent users on Steam over the weekend (according to SteamDB estimates) and still has over 1 million concurrent users at the time of writing.

That means it's currently sitting at the summit of the Steam most played charts, having passed major releases like Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, and Apex Legends to get there.

Although the title fell short of setting an all-time concurrent user record–that honor is still held by PUBG Battlegrounds, which previously pulled in over 3 million concurrent players–it has broken the all-time peaks set by massive hits like Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, Baldur's Gate 3, and more.

Commenting on the game's meteoric success, developer Pocketpair explained it was selling 86,000 units per hour on Sunday and thanked its burgeoning community for their support. The studio also indicated it was struggling to cope with a deluge of bug reports and revealed it received over 50,000 support requests over the weekend.

"We sincerely apologize for the delay in response from our support team," it wrote. The development team is aware of serious bugs that are occurring, such as being unable to enter servers, unable to play multiplayer, and losing saved data, and are currently working on fixing them. We will share information about the fixes for these issues as soon as possible."

Palworld is currently available on Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox Game Pass.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Colourful characters in VR title Cosmonious High
Business
Owlchemy Labs' new COO wants to find "innovative ways to drive VR forward"Owlchemy Labs' new COO wants to find "innovative ways to drive VR forward"
byChris Kerr
Jan 22, 2024
3 Min Read
Creatures and companions resting in Palworld
Business
Palworld tops 5M sales after shifting 86,000 copies per hour over the weekendPalworld tops 5M sales after shifting 86,000 copies per hour over the weekend
byChris Kerr
Jan 22, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
Food for thought: taking food in games beyond mechanics and into the narrative
Food for thought: taking food in games beyond mechanics and into the narrative

Jan 19, 2024

A close-up of a complex film camera on a set.
Business
If Hollywood adapts more games, developers deserve a cut
If Hollywood adapts more games, developers deserve a cut

Jan 19, 2024

Design
Replacing MetroidVania
Replacing MetroidVania

Jan 18, 2024