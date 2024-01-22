Pokemon-alike-meets-survival-builder Palworld has topped 5 million sales in three days.

The early access title peaked at 1.29 million concurrent users on Steam over the weekend (according to SteamDB estimates) and still has over 1 million concurrent users at the time of writing.

That means it's currently sitting at the summit of the Steam most played charts, having passed major releases like Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, and Apex Legends to get there.

Although the title fell short of setting an all-time concurrent user record–that honor is still held by PUBG Battlegrounds, which previously pulled in over 3 million concurrent players–it has broken the all-time peaks set by massive hits like Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, Baldur's Gate 3, and more.

Commenting on the game's meteoric success, developer Pocketpair explained it was selling 86,000 units per hour on Sunday and thanked its burgeoning community for their support. The studio also indicated it was struggling to cope with a deluge of bug reports and revealed it received over 50,000 support requests over the weekend.

"We sincerely apologize for the delay in response from our support team," it wrote. The development team is aware of serious bugs that are occurring, such as being unable to enter servers, unable to play multiplayer, and losing saved data, and are currently working on fixing them. We will share information about the fixes for these issues as soon as possible."

Palworld is currently available on Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox Game Pass.