informa
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Owlchemy Labs co-founder Devin Reimer launches VR studio Astrobeam

Months after departing Owlchemy Labs, Reimer returns to VR with a new studio that aims to create social VR games with "more accessible" design.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
November 08, 2023
Logo for VR developer Astrobeam.
Image via company LinkedIn.

Devin Reimer, ex-CEO/co-founder of Owlchemy Labs, has opened a new developer, Astrobeam. Like his previous venture, the studio will focus on VR games, and is already at work on a multiplayer project for the technology's many devices.

"[We're] focused on creating more comfortable, more accessible, and more human ways to hangout and have fun with friends in VR!" it wrote. "We are leveraging incredibly natural and highly interactive ways of socializing by focusing on hand tracking and voice communication with both friends and NPCs!"

As part of its announcement, Astrobeam has already received $3 million in seed funding, including the Venture Reality Fund and Boost VC. The studio itself will be based in Austin, TX (like Owlchemy), but operate on remote work, as shown in its current job listings.

Reimer transferred from Owlchemy's CTO to its CEO in 2018 following the departure of fellow co-founder Alex Schwartz. This past February, he announced his own leave from the studio and was succeeded by longtime veteran Andrew Eiche.

Under Reimer's tenure, the studio released titles such as Job Simulator, Vacation Simulator, and Rick & Morty: Virtual Rick-ality.

Astrobeam's explicitly stated focus on socializing comes amid a larger push in VR by companies like Meta to create metaverse spaces like Horizon Worlds. Much of Reimer's alum studio's titles were single-player affairs, making the shift to multiplayer interesting.

Likewise, the desire to create "more comfortable and more accessible" titles is noteworthy. VR can sometimes be restrictive due to its price or what it physically asks of the player. With the industry's larger focus on accessibility, Astrobeam may be able to help improve that in the VR space.

CultureExtended Reality

Latest Jobs

University of New Haven

West Haven, CT 06516, USA
10.11.23
Game Design and Interactive Media (GDIM) - Lecturer

Double Fine Productions

Hybrid, San Francisco CA, USA
10.25.23
Senior Systems Programmer

Sucker Punch Productions

Hybrid (Bellevue, WA, USA)
10.16.23
Senior Technical Combat Designer

The Igloo Company

Hybrid
10.26.23
Back-End Web Game Developer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more