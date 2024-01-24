Sponsored By

Narwhal Accelerator angles to help newly opened studios in Latin America and MENA find partnerships and publishing deals for their projects.

Justin Carter

January 24, 2024

Key art for Owlcat Games' Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.
Image via Owlcat Games/META Publishing.

  • For the studios who need to find more funding, but aren't sure which firms to approach, or how.

Dmitrii Filatov and Grigory Bortnik, who previously worked at Pathfinder developer Owlcat Games, have launched Narwhal Accelerator.

The new program will provide up to $100,000 in investment money to developers in Europe, the MENA, and Latin America. Narwhal will also assist studios with reaching out to publishers and investors for a two-to-four-month period.

Developers will maintain full control of their business and development choices. However, Narwhal says it expects a small stake in a company's shares in return.

While accelerators are commonplace in the IT sector, Filatov noted they're a rarity in games. The pair want to aid studios with its services, which cover "the most vital business aspects, especially for early-stage companies."

An additional $100,000 will also be offered to assist departments such as legal, HR, and talent acquisition.

"The key question for us is the team's potential to build a solid business and release a successful product," added Bortnik. "We aim to convince investors that our portfolio studios have the potential to grow and become industry highlights.”

At Owlcat, Bortnik was an investment director, and Filatov was an executive producer. Bortnik previously handled investments for The Games Fund and MGVC; Filatov also formerly worked at MGVC and game payment firm Xsolla.

Presently, Narwhal's partners include their former employers. Interested parties can apply here.

Justin Carter

Owlcat Games veterans launch program for newly-started Europe, MENA devs
