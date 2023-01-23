Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous hits 1 million copies sold

Owlcat Games announced Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous has sold over 1 million copies worldwide. Based on Paizo's tabletop RPG, the isometric game originally released in 2021 for PC, followed by a release on last-gen consoles (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch via cloud) in late 2022.

"It's an important milestone for us," wrote Owlcat. "Thank you for the support, for believing in us, and for spreading the word!" The Pathfinder TTRPG only has three games to its name, so the success of Wrath shows the role-playing game can find its own comfortable niche in the video game space.

Wrath of the Righteous originally launched as a Kickstarter game in February 2020 and raised over $2 million. The game is an indirect sequel to Owlcat's previous Pathfinder game, 2018's Pathfinder: Kingmaker.

Paizo recently announced its plans to create a system-neutral Open Gaming License for the tabletop RPG community. The move came in the wake of Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast's controversial change to its own OGL, which will now be updated with community demands in mind.

When asked on Twitter about if the recent upheavals in the TTRPG community would result any changes for Owlcat, the developed confirmed that it was unaffected.