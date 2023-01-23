informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous hits 1 million copies sold

The Pathfinder TTRPG's most recent video game hits an important milestone.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
January 23, 2023
Promo art for Owlcat Games' Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Owlcat Games announced Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous has sold over 1 million copies worldwide. Based on Paizo's tabletop RPG, the isometric game originally released in 2021 for PC, followed by a release on last-gen consoles (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch via cloud) in late 2022. 

"It's an important milestone for us," wrote Owlcat. "Thank you for the support, for believing in us, and for spreading the word!" The Pathfinder TTRPG only has three games to its name, so the success of Wrath shows the role-playing game can find its own comfortable niche in the video game space. 

Wrath of the Righteous originally launched as a Kickstarter game in February 2020 and raised over $2 million. The game is an indirect sequel to Owlcat's previous Pathfinder game, 2018's Pathfinder: Kingmaker

Paizo recently announced its plans to create a system-neutral Open Gaming License for the tabletop RPG community. The move came in the wake of Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast's controversial change to its own OGL, which will now be updated with community demands in mind. 

When asked on Twitter about if the recent upheavals in the TTRPG community would result any changes for Owlcat, the developed confirmed that it was unaffected.

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Glowstick

Remote
1.18.23
Mid to Senior-Level Unreal Developer - Glowstick

Cryptic Studios

Remote
1.19.23
Senior Producer

Night School Studio

Los Angeles, CA, USA
1.09.23
Level Designer / Scripter, Games Studio

Fast Travel Games

Hybrid (Stockholm, Sweden)
1.09.23
Social Media / Community Manager
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more