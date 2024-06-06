Sponsored By

Octopath Traveler series hits 4 million sales amid current-gen resurgence

Square Enix's HD-2D franchise has found an audience ahead of its launch on Xbox Game Pass and current-gen systems.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

June 6, 2024

Key art for Octopath Traveler II, showing the main characters at camp.
Image via Acquire/Square Enix.

Square Enix revealed sales for its Octopath Traveler series have eclipsed 4 million copies sold.

Both entries in the mid-size RPG franchise just launched on Xbox Game Pass, with 2023's Ocotopath Traveler II making its debut on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. The original game also just released on PlayStation 4 and 5.

With this, nearly the entire series is available on current consoles, save for the mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent.

Octopath II sold 1 million copies in three and a half months, and the first game sold 3 million in a little over four years. This milestone stops at June 2023, so it's unclear how much either has sold since then.

Octopath on Xbox Game Pass until early 2026

Interestingly, Square Enix also said the Octopath games will be on Game Pass until January 2026. It's one of the few occasions a game's length on the service has been explicitly stated by its developer.

To further make the games enticing, a new update for Octopath Traveler II adds a new game mode where players can fight new, stronger enemies. The cast of the first Octopath is also included, which is a nice piece of series intersection.

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

