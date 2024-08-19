North Beach Games opens Prague studio to support itself and smaller devs

August 19, 2024
Publisher North Beach Games is going international and opening a new studio over in Prague.
The offshoot will be headed up by creative director and CTO Sam Edwards, along with general manager Tomáš Pšenička. Its core team will work directly in Prague, while some staff will be working remotely.
Chiefly, North Beach's new team is tasked with creating and supporting more survival crafting games. This duty extends to assisting smaller third-party studios by providing them a "technical, design, and art resource."
"it is the company’s mission to...empower the world’s best independent developers with the support and resources they need to create and successfully launch games worldwide," wrote North Beach.
Unity and Unreal expertise on the menu for North Beach's Prague team
The developer already has a third-party partner in Free Range and Middle-earth Enterprises with Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria. Along with "expanding and supporting" its publishing arm, it's developing Stranded Deep 2 and other internal projects using the Unity and Unreal engines.
"After all of the volatility in the market and industry for the past year, the time feels right to start this next chapter of our business, carving our own path towards a positive future for our company," wrote North Beach CEO John Miller.
Developers of survival crafting games interested in North Beach as a publishing partner or potential job can contact the studio here.
