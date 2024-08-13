Owlcat Games opens third-party, narrative game-focused publishing label

August 13, 2024
Another publishing label from an indie developer has entered the fray, this time from Owlcat Games. The Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader studio formed a label with a focus on narrative-driven titles.
These games don't have to be RPGs, but must still "emphasize strong storytelling, rich characters, and immersive worldbuilding." For more "gameplay-first" titles with multiplayer focus, Owlcat indicated those would fall under its separate META publishing label.
After self-publishing Trader and Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, the studio wanted to help teams in similar situations. Its ultimate aim is to "deliver new, exciting experiences akin to what we as a studio aim to create ourselves."
Owlcat to offer full-service publishing
Like with other indie labels, Owlcat will provide full help with development, marketing, community management, and testing. Porting services was also explicitly stated to help studios "expand [their] reach across multiple platforms."
Owlcat has already two clients lined up in Serbian studio Emotion Spark and Polish team Another Angle. The former is working on the narrative-RPG Rue Valley about a man in a time loop, while the latter's Shadow of the Road is an isometric-RPG set in feudal Japan.
Both projects are said to be in "early development," but will have a larger reveal sometime in August.
Interested developers are encouraged to contact Owlcat here.
