Nintendo will shut down Dragalia Lost after campaign concludes

"After the main campaign has concluded, service for the game itself will come to a close at a later date."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
March 22, 2022
Dragalia_Header.png

Nintendo intends to shut down Dragalia Lost after four years.

The mobile title launched on iOS and Android back in September 2018, but will be shut down on an undisclosed "later date" once the main campaign concludes.

"The Dragalia Lost main campaign is scheduled to reach its conclusion in July of 2022 with part two of chapter 26, the final and climactic addition to its long-running story," said Nintendo in a statement.

"After the main campaign has concluded, service for the game itself will come to a close at a later date. Further details on the end-of-service schedule will be provided in a future notification."

Dragalia Lost won't receive any new content after the final set of adventurers has been added on March 31, 2022, although Nintendo said that summon showcases for existing adventurers and dragons will "continue to be made available until service has ended" -- whenever that may be.

Mobile

