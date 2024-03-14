Konami is pulling Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection from digital stores on March 29. The twist? It only applies to Japan.

The information was revealed on the game's Steam page, which notes online play will still be available after that date. Japan-based players will also be able to redownload the game at any point.

Usually, a game's delisting applies for all storefronts worldwide, rather than one country. At time of writing, a specific reason wasn't given as to why.

Interestingly, Konami reiterated to Game Informer that this delisting is strictly in Japan, and that no other territory is (presently) at risk of it happening there.

The Ninja Turtles still have a future in games

Cowabunga Collection isn't even two years old yet, which makes this even more odd. The bundle of 13 classic TMNT games released in August 2022 for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Nearly a year after its release, Cowabunga sold 1 million copies across all systems. Outside of noting its first birthday and when it goes on sale, the publisher hasn't spoken on its performance.

Over the next few years, the Ninja Turtles will be headlining a number of titles. The biggest is Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, an adaptation of the 2020 miniseries of the same name, which is being helmed by Black Forest Games and THQ Nordic.