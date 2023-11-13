Nick Poole named CEO of UK video game trade body Ukie

Nick Poole has been named the new CEO of UK video game trade body Ukie. Poole will step into the role on April 1, 2024, replacing former CEO Dr Jo Twist who departed the non-profit earlier this year to lead music trade body, the BPI.

Ukie works with developers, publishers, and other game businesses in the UK to ensure the region is the "best place in the world to make, sell and play video games."

Poole joins Ukie from the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals (CILIP), where he served as CEO and helped expand and modernize the library and information association by implementing a program focused on public purpose, resources, best practice, and digitalization.

Prior to CILIP, Poole served as the CEO of the Collections Trust, where he worked to overhaul the international standard for museums after securing over $70 million in government funding.

Ukie chair Tim Woodley said Poole has been appointed to "take the breaks off and build on the solid foundations" established by his predecessor.

"After a rigorous six month process, we are thrilled that we have found in Nick the right combination of CEO experience, a growth driver, a heavyweight lobbyist and an acute sense of how to lead an organisation with mission, purpose and equality," said Woodley in a press release.

"I'd like to thank our interim co-CEOs, Sam Collins and Dan Wood, and the whole of the Ukie team for not missing a beat during this period and affording us the requisite time to get this appointment right for the long-term good of the organization and of the industry."

Poole said he's joining Ukie to help the game industry "secure the recognition and investment it deserves."

"Video games and interactive entertainment is a great UK success story. From the very large to the very small, the UK is proud to be home to many of the world’s most creative, innovative and dynamic video game companies," he added. "With an estimated value in excess of £7 billion per annum, UK video games should be recognized not only as an economic powerhouse, but also a vital driver of education, creativity and innovation."

Daniel Wood and Sam Collins will continue to operate as interim co-CEOs until Poole officially joins Ukie in April 2024.