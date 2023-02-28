informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Jo Twist stepping down as CEO of UK video game trade body Ukie

Twist held the position for over a decade.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
February 28, 2023
A headshot of outgoing Ukie CEO Jo Twist
Image via Safe In Our World

Dr Jo Twist OBE is stepping down as CEO of the United Kingdom's video game trade body, Ukie, after over a decade. 

Twist will depart Ukie in the summer to become CEO of music trade body, the BPI.

Sam Collins and Dan Wood, long-serving members of Ukie's senior management team, will jointly manage the organization while the search for a permanent successor is underway.

Following the announcement, Sam Collins has been named chief commercial officer with immediate effect. Dan Wood, meanwhile, will remain in the role of strategic project lead.

Twist served as Ukie CEO for 11 years, championing the video game industry and those within it during a period of growth.

"I have enjoyed an incredible journey as CEO of Ukie, ensuring we are a future facing, inclusive trade association, which fully reflects and represents the amazingly innovative and creative sector we advocate on behalf of," said Twist in a press release.

"I want to thank the Ukie Board members past and present with whom I have had the great pleasure of working, but without a doubt, the Ukie team past and present deserve all the thanks for being a brilliant, creative, dedicated group of people who will continue to thrive under new leadership."

Ukie said it wants to replace Twist with a "strategic and inspirational leader" who'll be able to build on the foundations laid over the past decade.

Latest Jobs

Disbelief

Hybrid (Cambridge, MA or Chicago, IL)
2.16.23
Experienced C++ Programmer

Digital Extremes

Hybrid (London, ON, Canada - Remote, Hybrid, Onsite)
2.23.23
Senior Gameplay Programmer

Skymap Games, Inc.

Remote (Manchester, NH, USA)
2.10.23
Associate Level Designer

Miami University

Oxford, OH, USA
2.23.23
Assistant/Associate Professor
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more