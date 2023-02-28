Jo Twist stepping down as CEO of UK video game trade body Ukie

Dr Jo Twist OBE is stepping down as CEO of the United Kingdom's video game trade body, Ukie, after over a decade.

Twist will depart Ukie in the summer to become CEO of music trade body, the BPI.

Sam Collins and Dan Wood, long-serving members of Ukie's senior management team, will jointly manage the organization while the search for a permanent successor is underway.

Following the announcement, Sam Collins has been named chief commercial officer with immediate effect. Dan Wood, meanwhile, will remain in the role of strategic project lead.

Twist served as Ukie CEO for 11 years, championing the video game industry and those within it during a period of growth.

"I have enjoyed an incredible journey as CEO of Ukie, ensuring we are a future facing, inclusive trade association, which fully reflects and represents the amazingly innovative and creative sector we advocate on behalf of," said Twist in a press release.

"I want to thank the Ukie Board members past and present with whom I have had the great pleasure of working, but without a doubt, the Ukie team past and present deserve all the thanks for being a brilliant, creative, dedicated group of people who will continue to thrive under new leadership."



Ukie said it wants to replace Twist with a "strategic and inspirational leader" who'll be able to build on the foundations laid over the past decade.