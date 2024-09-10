Sponsored By

NFT game dev Midnight Society makes 'significant' layoffs after 'unexpected' challenges

Despite losing staff, studio head Robert Bowling says Midnight Society will release its debut project, Deadrop, in 2025.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 10, 2024

1 Min Read
An in-game agent for the NFT title Deadrop.
Image via Midnight Society.

Midnight Society, the studio behind the NFT shooter Deadrop, laid off an unspecified number of staff last week.

Word of the layoffs appeared on social media over the weekend, with senior environment artist Tyler Moore saying he was "one of many" affected. The studio later confirmed the "significant workforce reduction" to PCGamer.

In its statement, Midnight Society attributed the layoffs to "multiple unexpected challenges" in recent months. It further stated the cuts were made to "strengthen our foundation and renew focus on our core mission."

The life and times of Midnight Society

Midnight Society was founded in 2021 by studio head Robert Bowling, creative director Quinn DelHoyo, and streamer Guy "Dr. Disrespect" Beahm. As PCGamer pointed out, much of Deadrop was built around Beahm's online persona and his affection for the extraction shooter genre.

This past summer, Beahm was ousted from Midnight Society after company leadership learned he had allegedly messaged a minor via the discontinued Twitch Whispers feature in 2017. After initially denying the allegations, he admitted to the act, which led to his ban from Twitch in 2020.

In a recent interview with Esports.gg, Bowling confirmed Beahm remains uninvolved with Midnight Society. As for the recent layoffs, he said on the studio's Discord that it still aimed to release Deadrop in 2025.

"We'll be sharing our revised plans and milestones in the near future" reads Bowling's Discord post, "and we thank you for your continued faith in our vision."

Read more about:

Layoffs

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II.
Business
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 opens to 2 million playersWarhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 opens to 2 million players
byJustin Carter
Sep 10, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for 2024's Astro Bot.
Business
Ex-SCEE president says laid off devs can 'drive an Uber' while waiting for industry to right itselfEx-SCEE president says laid off devs can 'drive an Uber' while waiting for industry to right itself
byJustin Carter
Sep 10, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
The Operator is a crime solving game delivered entirely with UIThe Operator is a crime solving game delivered entirely with UI
byJoel Couture
Sep 10, 2024
8 Min Read
The Godot icon next to a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.
Console
W4 Games says Godot console porting solutions land in OctoberW4 Games says Godot console porting solutions land in October
byBryant Francis
Sep 9, 2024
5 Min Read
Simon Jones, Rémi Verschelde, and Juan Linietsky, three men, smile for the camera.
Programming
Godot founders had desperately hoped Unity wouldn't 'blow up'Godot founders had desperately hoped Unity wouldn't 'blow up'
byBryant Francis
Sep 5, 2024
5 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Production
5 things to learn from AAA studios5 things to learn from AAA studios
byArthur Mostovoy
Sep 9, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Power progression in games: Crafting rewarding player experiencesPower progression in games: Crafting rewarding player experiences
byCameron McKellar
Sep 6, 2024
11 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Balancing creativity and deadlines in game developmentBalancing creativity and deadlines in game development
byArthur Mostovoy
Sep 5, 2024
7 Min Read