NFT game dev Midnight Society makes 'significant' layoffs after 'unexpected' challenges
Despite losing staff, studio head Robert Bowling says Midnight Society will release its debut project, Deadrop, in 2025.
September 10, 2024
Midnight Society, the studio behind the NFT shooter Deadrop, laid off an unspecified number of staff last week.
Word of the layoffs appeared on social media over the weekend, with senior environment artist Tyler Moore saying he was "one of many" affected. The studio later confirmed the "significant workforce reduction" to PCGamer.
In its statement, Midnight Society attributed the layoffs to "multiple unexpected challenges" in recent months. It further stated the cuts were made to "strengthen our foundation and renew focus on our core mission."
The life and times of Midnight Society
Midnight Society was founded in 2021 by studio head Robert Bowling, creative director Quinn DelHoyo, and streamer Guy "Dr. Disrespect" Beahm. As PCGamer pointed out, much of Deadrop was built around Beahm's online persona and his affection for the extraction shooter genre.
This past summer, Beahm was ousted from Midnight Society after company leadership learned he had allegedly messaged a minor via the discontinued Twitch Whispers feature in 2017. After initially denying the allegations, he admitted to the act, which led to his ban from Twitch in 2020.
In a recent interview with Esports.gg, Bowling confirmed Beahm remains uninvolved with Midnight Society. As for the recent layoffs, he said on the studio's Discord that it still aimed to release Deadrop in 2025.
"We'll be sharing our revised plans and milestones in the near future" reads Bowling's Discord post, "and we thank you for your continued faith in our vision."
Read more about:Layoffs
About the Author
You May Also Like
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46August 29, 2024
On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45July 26, 2024
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024
What to do about Game Engines with Rez Graham and Bryant Francis: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 42April 30, 2024