Sponsored By

Midnight Society ousts co-founder Dr Disrespect over 'allegation'

The studio said it has cut ties with the popular streamer 'to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

June 25, 2024

2 Min Read
Dr Disrespect streaming on YouTube
Image via Dr Disrespect / YouTube

Midnight Society co-founder Guy Beahm, better known as Dr Disrespect, has been ousted from the studio after company leadership become aware of "an allegation" against the popular streamer.

The studio was founded by a group of industry veterans including former Call of Duty lead Robert Bowling. It's currently working on a multiplayer 'vertical extraction shooter' and has scaled to over 50 employees.

"On Friday evening we became aware of an allegation against one of our co-founder’s Guy Beahm aka Dr Disrespect. We assumed his innocence and began speaking with parties involved. And in order to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals, we needed to act," reads a statement shared by Midnight Society on X.

"For this reason, we are terminating our relationship with Guy Beahm immediately. While these facts are difficult to hear and even more difficult to accept, it is our duty to act with dignity on behalf of all individuals involved, especially the fifty-five developers and families we have employed along with our community of players."

Beahm was previously a mainstay on Twitch, but was banned from the streaming platform in 2020 without explanation. A recent report from The Verge published on June 23, 2024, alleges that ban was the result of messages sent by Beahm to a minor via (now defunct) Twitch messaging tool Whispers.

One former Twitch employee claims Beahm attempted to arrange a meeting with that person at TwitchCon. Those comments appear to corroborate an X post from Cody Conners, a former member of Twitch's strategic partnerships team, which states "he got banned because got caught sexting a minor in the then existing Twitch whispers product. He was trying to meet up with her at TwitchCon. The powers that be could read in plain text."

Conners didn't specifically name Beahm, but The Verge understands he was the subject of the post.

Beahm denied those allegations in an X post on June 22. "Listen, I'm obviously tied to legal obligations from the settlement with Twitch but I just need to say what I can say since this is the fucking internet," he wrote. "I didn’t do anything wrong, all this has been probed and settled, nothing illegal, no wrongdoing was found, and I was paid."

The streamer sued Twitch over his ban in 2020 before eventually settling over a year later. At that time, Beahm said "I have resolved my legal dispute with Twitch. No party admits to any wrongdoing.”

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for free-to-play game publisher Scopely spread across an elevator.
Business
Scopely adds Riot Games alum Mike Seavers as SVP for technologyScopely adds Riot Games alum Mike Seavers as SVP for technology
byJustin Carter
Jun 25, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for 2018's Forza Horizon 4.
Business
Playground Games will delist Forza Horizon 4 in DecemberPlayground Games will delist Forza Horizon 4 in December
byJustin Carter
Jun 25, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

The player character in Monster Hunter Wilds leaps in the air to stab a worm-looking monster.
Design
Monster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularityMonster Hunter Wilds' open world leap is thanks to growing global popularity
byAlessandro Fillari
Jun 21, 2024
8 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
How Little Kitty, Big City was designed to steal hearts (and fish)How Little Kitty, Big City was designed to steal hearts (and fish)
byJohn Harris
Jun 20, 2024
12 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Book Excerpt: Game AI Uncovered, Volume OneBook Excerpt: Game AI Uncovered, Volume One
byPaul Roberts, Sarat Rallabandi
Jun 18, 2024
16 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
Should we abandon the HUD? Examining Its Impact on Player FlowShould we abandon the HUD? Examining Its Impact on Player Flow
byReinard Baertsoen
Jun 25, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Predatory tactics in gaming are worse than you thinkPredatory tactics in gaming are worse than you think
byAdrien Laurent
Jun 24, 2024
15 Min Read
Image from Death Machine by Philip Froelich, an example of a 2D-dynamically lit game using 2D-Normal maps releasing in 2024.
Art
Inefficient or Unexplored: Insights from a Year-Long Study on 2D-Normal Map GeneratorsInefficient or Unexplored: Insights from a Year-Long Study on 2D-Normal Map Generators
byAmine El Bouhattaoui
Jun 21, 2024
4 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan