Midnight Society ousts co-founder Dr Disrespect over 'allegation'

Midnight Society co-founder Guy Beahm, better known as Dr Disrespect, has been ousted from the studio after company leadership become aware of "an allegation" against the popular streamer.

The studio was founded by a group of industry veterans including former Call of Duty lead Robert Bowling. It's currently working on a multiplayer 'vertical extraction shooter' and has scaled to over 50 employees.

"On Friday evening we became aware of an allegation against one of our co-founder’s Guy Beahm aka Dr Disrespect. We assumed his innocence and began speaking with parties involved. And in order to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals, we needed to act," reads a statement shared by Midnight Society on X.

"For this reason, we are terminating our relationship with Guy Beahm immediately. While these facts are difficult to hear and even more difficult to accept, it is our duty to act with dignity on behalf of all individuals involved, especially the fifty-five developers and families we have employed along with our community of players."

Beahm was previously a mainstay on Twitch, but was banned from the streaming platform in 2020 without explanation. A recent report from The Verge published on June 23, 2024, alleges that ban was the result of messages sent by Beahm to a minor via (now defunct) Twitch messaging tool Whispers.

One former Twitch employee claims Beahm attempted to arrange a meeting with that person at TwitchCon. Those comments appear to corroborate an X post from Cody Conners, a former member of Twitch's strategic partnerships team, which states "he got banned because got caught sexting a minor in the then existing Twitch whispers product. He was trying to meet up with her at TwitchCon. The powers that be could read in plain text."

Conners didn't specifically name Beahm, but The Verge understands he was the subject of the post.

Beahm denied those allegations in an X post on June 22. "Listen, I'm obviously tied to legal obligations from the settlement with Twitch but I just need to say what I can say since this is the fucking internet," he wrote. "I didn’t do anything wrong, all this has been probed and settled, nothing illegal, no wrongdoing was found, and I was paid."

The streamer sued Twitch over his ban in 2020 before eventually settling over a year later. At that time, Beahm said "I have resolved my legal dispute with Twitch. No party admits to any wrongdoing.”