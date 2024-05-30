New developer Juicy Button Games founded by Pixel Gun 3D, Total Battle alums

There's a new mobile developer in town, and its name is Juicy Button Games.

Based in Limassol, Cyprus, the studio has already raised $3 million in funding led by The Games Fund. The VC firm awarded £3 million (or $3.73 million) across 22 up-and-coming developers in the UK back in April.

Total Battle, Pixel Gun 3D, and Mighty Party pedigrees

Juicy Button is founded by Alexander Kravchuk, who created the mobile strategy game Total Battle; Anton Sinelnikov, design director of Pixel Gun 3D from Cubic Games (which he co-founded); and Aleksandr Zaytsev, co-founder of Mighty Party dev Panoramik.

Among the three men, their games have has reportedly earned $180 million-$220 million in revenue, and had 43M-190M lifetime downloads.

In the press release, Kravchuk revealed the trio's plans to launch a 4X mobile strategy game. That genre is mainly inhabited by games from Chinese studios, but Juicy Button aims to be a "worthy European challenger."

"Europe's game development scene is an untapped pool of opportunities," added TGF co-founder Ilya Karpinskiy. "

We [want] to connect outstanding gaming founders from overlooked regions with the global industry from the US to South Korea."