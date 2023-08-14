Netflix Games rolls out TV support for Canada and UK in limited beta

Last week saw the release of a controller app for Netflix Games on iOS, and now full TV support has been activated for the streaming platform's video game service.

A limited beta test for the support is now out for Netflix subscribers in both the UK and Canada. This test is for "specific TVs," according to Netflix Games VP Mike Verdu, including Chromecast with Google TVs, LG TVs, and Roku TVs.

Naturally, the beta's purpose is to test both the controller and Netflix's streaming capability for games on larger devices. Verdu confirmed that a similar test period for PCs and Macs via the Netflix website will arrive in the coming weeks.

At this time, Oxenfree and Molehew's Mining Adventure are the only two games with TV support.

"Our goal has always been to have a game for everyone, and we are working hard to meet members where they are with an accessible, smooth, and ubiquitous service," he continued. "By making games available on more devices, we hope to make games even easier to play for our members around the world."

Netflix Games on TV may just be the beginning

Past statements from Verdu and recent hires such as Joe Staten were indicators that Netflix was angling to get in on other video game markets such as console and cloud games.

TV support for Netflix Games, and the company's growing ambitions, tease out some interesting possibilities. Though TVs and computers are clearly the focus right now, it may not be long before there's a Netflix Games app on a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S.

For that to happen, though, Sony and Microsoft would have to sign off on individual deals to allow such an app to exist on their respective systems. That may only yield partial success, unless Netflix makes a good enough offer to appease both companies.

However, all of this is dependent on Netflix both reminding subscribers it has games to play and ensuring that its library of games of worth playing. With so many subscription services and individual games out there fighting for players' time, that'll be more important than ever for the streamer.

A full list of TVs that are eligible for Netflix Games in UK and Canada is available here.