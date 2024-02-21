Netflix has secured another exclusive for its burgeoning games platform in the form of Rainbow Six: SMOL. The mobile title is described by developer Ubisoft as a top-down "rogue-lite" that's both twisted and delightfully cute.

"Fight against enemies from a new perspective. In SMOL, you control your operator and reach objectives with a top-down camera view," reads a blurb on the Ubisoft website.

"In SMOL, you control the Rainbow recruit leading the squad of operators each with their own unique abilities. Using intuitive controls, you get to face enemies and traps to complete objectives in five different game modes."

Rainbow Six: SMOL is available right now to Netflix Games subscribers with an iOS or Android device.

The title expands the growing Netflix Games library, which comprised 86 titles at the end of 2023. In a blog post published last December, the company said it had nearly 90 more games in development.

Netflix has taken a multi-pronged approach to expanding its games library. The company has acquired studios like Spry Fox and Night School Studio to become a legitimate developer in its own right, but has also formed partnerships with third-party studios to deliver exclusives and bring major franchises like Grand Theft Auto to its subscribers.

Earlier this year, Netflix revealed the Grand Theft Auto trilogy–comprising the 'Definitive Editions' of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas–had become its most successful launch to date in terms of installs and engagement, and claimed some people had "clearly" joined Netflix purely to play those games.